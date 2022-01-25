Konica Minolta Announces Secure Cloud Print Services

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the launch of its latest addition to the Dispatcher Suite portfolio, Dispatcher Paragon Cloud. Dispatcher Paragon Cloud is a secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that enables users to simplify print operations and modernize their print infrastructure. The new cloud print services optimize cost structure and overview through a fixed monthly or annual fee, all without compromising security.

The solution further expands Konica Minolta's Dispatcher Suite unified platform, which includes Dispatcher Paragon for print management and Dispatcher Phoenix for automated workflows. Dispatcher Paragon Cloud leverages the award-winning Dispatcher Paragon on-premise solution combined with the value of the cloud to ensure customers can continue to optimize their print management, whatever their size or location.

As the world forces us to stay flexible in the way we work and to constantly adapt to ever-changing markets, it is especially challenging for businesses to stay up-to-date and adjust. Changes often occur due to security issues, making it particularly burdensome for SMBs that may lack in-house skills and financial resources. Moving to the cloud, especially when managed by an experienced provider, provides invaluable benefits including reduced costs, access to specialists and increased security. In addition, the increased flexibility and scalability offered by Dispatcher Paragon Cloud services can help accelerate a business' digital transformation journey.

"Bringing the cloud to the print environment means our clients can harness its power to eliminate IT costs, reduce overall print services costs and most importantly, improve document security," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Solutions and Vertical Market Business Development, Konica Minolta. "Our Dispatcher Paragon Cloud offering will be a game changer; it's an entirely self-contained print application embedded inside the MFP, and connected to the cloud without requiring any software or hardware to be installed on premise."

Konica Minolta's cloud print services offer a wide range of benefits, including:

Better Cost Planning - Fixed monthly fees for a perfect overview

Quick and easy implementation - Rapid deployment, easy updates and fast adoption

Secure Pull Printing– User authentication at any compatible bizhub multi-functional device (MFD) ensures documents do not fall into the wrong hands. For example, a user can send their print job from a PC in their home office in NY and securely release it at a corporate office in LA, or any bizhub MFP located on the company network.

User Authentication supports secure card release

Improved data and document security - Certified data centers and encryption ensure data and documents are in good hands

Mobile Working - Services are accessible and usable from anywhere

Print as usual, but at reduced cost – Users continue to use their MFDs as they are accustomed to, while the business benefits from reduced operational cost

Higher security levels – Greater data protection across hosted infrastructure services: Dispatcher Paragon Cloud: Delivers print management features as a shared, hosted print infrastructure service. Dispatcher Paragon Cloud Pro: Delivers print management features as a reserved, hosted infrastructure service.

Always on Print Release – The system assures high availability and backup for mission critical print applications

Customers may choose either Dispatcher Paragon Cloud service with an Edge device – where job spooling is done locally and only metadata travels securely to the cloud – or, if the MFD is connected directly to the cloud, with software embedded in the MFD.

Dispatcher Paragon Cloud offers solutions for every business size. A shared infrastructure at a low cost is ideal for a small to medium-sized business. A reserved infrastructure with resiliency options for an extra level of security and performance, and with an individual approach, meets the needs for enterprise companies. Companies implementing either solution experience increased productivity, business continuity, cost planning and structure, scalability and flexibility, and security and compliance.

Bilello added, "Taking advantage of Dispatcher Paragon Cloud will allow companies to leave their centralized print management in our hands while they focus on other business-critical tasks, ultimately helping them accelerate their digital transformation journey."

