DEADLINE ALERT for BLI, PSFE, RVNC, RAAS: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI

Class Period: July 17, 2020 – September 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (2) that Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of the Company's automation systems, including complaints related to the design and manufacturing detailed above, and described herein; (3) that the actual market for Berkeley Lights' products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, inter alia, the relatively high cost of the Company's instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II PSFE BFT)))

Class Period: December 7, 2020 – November 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) that Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (3) that new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC

Class Period: November 25, 2019 – October 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DAXI; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the DAXI BLA in its current form; (3) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited RAAS

Class Period: February 9, 2021 – May 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: : (1) Cloopen's "land and expand" strategy was failing and its customer base deteriorating; (2) the Company's dollar-based net retention rate was not "stable," but rather had dropped significantly by the end of 2020; (3) at the time of the IPO, an increasing number of customers were not paying Cloopen for the services and/or solutions it provided, forcing Cloopen to recognize massive increases in its accounts receivable and its allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) because Cloopen had valued certain warrants at extremely low levels, the Company would recognize massive additional costs associated with those warrants; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

