Cox Media Group Appoints Darren Moore Vice President & General Manager of CMG Ohio

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group ("CMG") today announced the appointment of Darren Moore as Vice President & General Manager of CMG Ohio, effective immediately. Moore will oversee all CMG Ohio operations including news, programming, sales, digital, engineering, production and community affairs for WHIO-TV, 95.3 and 101.1 The Eagle, 1290 and 95.7 WHIO and K99.1 New Country.
Moore joined CMG 26 year ago as an intern for WPXI in Pittsburgh, launching an impressive career built on his early childhood memories of visiting the station with his father, a former CMG employee. After finishing his internship, he relocated to Charlotte and worked as an Account Executive for the newly launched WAXN. Upon his return to Pittsburgh, his career continued to progress from National Sales Manager at WPXI/WJAC/WTOV, to Local Sales Manager of WPXI, and later to Director of Sales.
"Darren's passion for people, the broadcasting industry and CMG is infectious and inspiring,' said Paul Curran, EVP of Television at CMG. "His strong track record of forging internal and external relationships will make a positive impact on our Dayton operations and in the Dayton community. I look forward to watching him excel in this new role as our approach to broadcasting in Dayton continues to evolve."
"I am honored to join the outstanding broadcasters at CMG Ohio, home to some of the most iconic TV and radio brands in the entire industry," said Moore. "I can't wait to start working with the Dayton team, further enhancing our award-winning brands, serving our customers and viewers, and partnering with the local Miami Valley community."
A Pittsburgh native, Moore is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.
About Cox Media Group
Cox Media Group, Inc. (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 53 top-performing radio stations delivering all genres of content in 11 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/826f5b39-ad7a-442e-ad9c-bd44180d1545
Media Inquiries: CMGMediaRelations@cmg.com
