Parker University's Dean of Graduate Programs and Special Projects, Dr. J. Donald Dishman, Recently Participated in Developing the American Physical Therapy Association's Clinical Practice Guidelines for Vestibular Rehabilitation

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congratulations to Dr. J. Donald Dishman, Parker University's Dean of Graduate Programs and Special Projects, who was recently invited to be a team member for the prestigious American Physical Therapy Association's Clinical Practice Guidelines (APTA CPG) for vestibular rehabilitation! After three years of work, the manuscript is complete. This is a global metanalysis of the literature. The goal is for the team to rate the evidence and make best-practices recommendations.
Dr. Dishman shares, "Vestibular dysfunction is a significant worldwide health problem and a global burden. The APTA CPG was designed to be an evidence-based, clinical guideline to move toward a consensus in the treatment of those individuals who suffer from vestibular dysfunction." This experienced team is comprised of the world's best-known experts in the field. Parker University's Dr. Dishman is now the first Doctor of Chiropractic ever to be invited to be a panelist or author.
"My goal was to participate in what many feel is the leading CPG for the conservative management of this disorder. My participation as a chiropractic neurologist, researcher, and educator, I feel, will open up the opportunity for more interdisciplinary care for this population of patients," Dr. Dishman says.
The study is now in press in the Journal of Neurologic Physical Therapy. Parker University wants to congratulate Dr. Dishman for his leadership and commitment to innovating the industry. To learn more or check out the study, go to pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34864777.
Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master's degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University's chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and is a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.
