Artesian Resources Corporation declares its 1st Quarter Common Stock Dividend for 2022

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation ARTNA announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.2675 is payable February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2022, providing a $1.07 annualized dividend rate. This is Artesian's 117th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of water main to nearly a third of Delaware residents.
Contact:
Nicholle R. Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com
