Global In-Person Learning Market By Course Type, By the Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

In-person learning is the process which has been utilized from a time when no internet and technologies were developed. During in-person learning, teachers and students undergo educational interactions in physical classes with the purpose of improvised and interactive learning.



With in-person learning, teachers and professional trainers nourish knowledge in their students through physically communicating with them. In-person learning is assumed to impart more knowledge and values in students as it enables the freedom of expressions and gestures, thereby enhancing the overall personality of the students.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



In 2020, the In-person learning market went through a tremendous fall due to the outbreak of one of the most hazardous viruses of the century. The contagious covid-19 ran on its peak and affected the markets and industries across the world. The government guidelines to restrict the spread of the coronavirus led all the factories, offices, retailers, and other services to a pause. Educational institutes such as schools, colleges, and coaching centers were all closed. Covid-19 deprived the students of physical learning opportunities. In such conditions of the educational infrastructure across the world, the in-person learning market faced a giant downfall. All the institutes across the world shifted to online learning patterns. Moreover, all of the schools and colleges conducted online exams for their students.



Market Growth Factors



The flexible way of learning that fits in every learning style



In-person learning is a format that fits in different learning methods as every child carries a different base for understanding. Generally, learning styles are of four types viz. Visual, auditory, reading/writing, and kinetic. Visual learners are better at understanding the concepts through visual information such as expressions, gestures, and demonstrations. These learners have the ability to retain information better by watching the demonstration of the concept. Auditory learners carry better listening skills, auditory learners can understand the ideas or topics better through narration.



Opportunities to perform extra-curricular activities



Extra-curricular activities are an important part of learning. They offer the students, an opportunity to move further toward their hobbies and passions. Also, they help them in developing their skills and interests and allow them to pursue their ambitions. These days, a lot of educational institutes, offer the facilities of sports clubs, cultural clubs, and various other activities to their students. These activities further enhance the mental health of the students as well. Extracurricular activities allow the students to widen their thinking potentials by utilizing their innovation as well as their social skills.



Market Restraining Factors



Rising Preference for online learning due to Covid-19



In 2020, the world was suffering through one of the most hazardous pandemics of history, coronavirus. The government was forced to shut down the industries and all the service sectors except for necessary services. The closure included the education sector as well. All the schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutes were shut for a very long duration. The closure of the education sector provided a massive popularity to the online learning. During the pandemic, every educational institute conducted their classes and exams through the internet.



Course Type Outlook



Based on the Course Type, the In-Person Learning Market is segregated into academics, sports, arts, and other types. Sports segment is a promising segment of the in-person learning market. Fitness is the latest trend of the new generation as numerous schools, colleges, and universities are providing sports lessons to their students. Moreover, there are numerous sports academies intending to promote and enhance the skills of any sports in their students and allow them to play from zonal to international level.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the In-Person Learning Market is bifurcated into At-home Teaching, and Cram School. At home teaching offers a convenient way to students to learn while staying at their homes. This method is commonly preferred by students with disabilities or students who are weak in academics or any other education and require special attention from the educator. It is also a convenient practice for teachers to provide more personalized learning to the students either their own home or the student's home.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the In-Person Learning Market is segmented into College Students High School Students, Middle School Students, and Pre-School Children. The pre-school segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the in-person learning market in forecasting years. One of the key reasons for the increased growth of this segment is the rising concern of the parents to grow basic skills in their kids before they step into the real world.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. APAC acquired a significant revenue share of the overall market. One key factor that drives growth of the regional market is an engaging and interactive atmosphere.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sylvan Learning, LLC (Franchise Group, Inc.), IXL Learning, Inc., Kaplan, Inc. (The Graham Holdings Company), INSEAD, BSC Education Ltd. (British Study Centres), Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd., ITS Education Asia, All A's Academy, and Eurocentres (Bayswater College Ltd.)



Strategies deployed in In-Person Learning Market



Dec-2021: IXL along with Wyzant, entered into a partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The partnership would offer customized math instruction. Moreover, IXL's adaptive platform and one-on-one tutoring with Wyzant would help the district to improve student growth and reduce achievement gaps.



Sep-2021: Kaplan joined hands with leading universities including Adelphi University, Point Loma Nazarene University, Florida International University, Wake Forest University, University of Arizona, University of Montana, Alpha Tau Omega, and Kappa Alpha Order. Through this collaboration, the entities launched Career Core which is a unique career-services vendor that assists students in the preparation for their first jobs and ongoing career success.



Aug-2021: Kaplan entered into a partnership with Wall Street Bound, the nonprofit educational foundation. The partnership would address the already known lack of diversity in the financial services and wealth management industries.



Mar-2021: IXL Learning took over Rosetta Stone, the leader in technology-based language education. Through this acquisition, the company would strengthen its vision to teach languages to learners belonging to different walks of life.



Dec-2020: IXL Learning signed a three-year agreement with Laredo Independent School District, a public school district located in Laredo in Webb County, Texas, United States. Following this partnership, IXL Learning would offer an additional educational resource for the school's teachers and students in kinder through high school. Moreover, the two entities are determined to provide instructions that are effective, appropriate, and fun for our kids.



Jul-2020: Sylvan Learning expanded its geographical reach by making available its program offerings in Vietnam. These program offerings include a comprehensive training portfolio that includes robotics, math, engineering, coding, SAT and ACT test prep, IELTS test prep, and diverse EFL curriculums. Through these programs, the company would help the students to get peak performance in academics, improve their intellectual curiosity and develop their love for learning.



Sep-2019: British Study Centres formed a partnership with NHG Group, a Singapore group of healthcare institutions. The partnership is part of the Transnational Education portfolio at BSC and would provide the NCUK International Foundation Year (IFY) programme. The IFY programme would be offered in the capital city Ho Chi Minh at UK Academy, part of the NHG group.



Sep-2019: British Study Centres took over Cactus, one of the world's leading language training companies. Through this acquisition, the BSC would strengthen its vision to develop a global learning experience group by including foreign language tuition products to its current offerings of university pathway, sports education, transnational education, English language training, and teacher training products.



Feb-2019: Insead signed a memorandum of understanding with Careem, the leading internet platform in the greater Middle East. The agreement would help students of Insead to earn course credit for action learning projects with Careem. The Careem would introduce problem-solving exercises to Insead students based on real-world problems that the tech company is presently fulfilling.



Oct-2017: IXL Learning rolled out IXL Spanish as its first world language curriculum. Through this, IXL established the foundation for Spanish fluency while putting significance on real-world applications. This assists the students to gain the required confidence to utilize their new language skills in face-to-face interactions.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Course Type



• Academics



• Sports



• Arts



• Other types



By Application



• At-home Teaching



• Cram School



By End User



• College Students



• High School Students



• Middle School Students



• Pre-School Children



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Sylvan Learning, LLC (Franchise Group, Inc.)



• IXL Learning, Inc.



• Kaplan, Inc. (The Graham Holdings Company)



• INSEAD



• BSC Education Ltd. (British Study Centres)



• Triumphant Institute Of Management Education Pvt. Ltd.



• ITS Education Asia



• All A's Academy



• Eurocentres (Bayswater College Ltd.)



