Outpatient Mental Health Treatment Center Set to Open in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra at Scottsdale Outpatient Mental Health Care, a new outpatient treatment center for adults who are living with mental health disorders, is hosting a grand opening event Monday, February 7, at 11 a.m.

The new clinic, which is located at 8035 N. 85th Way in Scottsdale, will celebrate its grand opening in association with the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce. Highlights of the event will include a chance to network with industry professionals, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tours, and hors d'oeuvres and refreshments.

Area treatment professionals and members of the public are encouraged to attend to learn about Sierra at Scottsdale's programming and meet the center's clinical and medical teams.

Sierra at Scottsdale is affiliated with Sierra Tucson, a nationally renowned treatment center in Tucson, Arizona.

"We're so excited to be able to bring the Sierra Tucson experience to the Phoenix metropolitan area with world-class outpatient care for mental health," said Monica Clayborn, regional director of outpatient services at Sierra Tucson. "Life and treatment can exist in unison, and there is no better place to do that at than Sierra at Scottsdale."

Sierra at Scottsdale will serve adults age 18 and older who have been struggling with anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression and other mental health concerns, along with those who have co-occurring substance use disorders.

"I am honored to expand Sierra Tucson's long-standing legacy of clinical and medical expertise and integrative care to Scottsdale so that we can respond to the mounting mental health needs in our state," said Valerie M. Kading, DNP, MBA, MSN, PMHNP-BC, Sierra Tucson's group CEO. "More than ever, Sierra Tucson is committed to our Arizona community and the mental health and substance use challenges we have faced from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Treatment options will include a partial hospitalization program (PHP) and an intensive outpatient program (IOP):

At the PHP level, clients will participate in five hours of treatment per day, five days per week

At the IOP level, clients will participate in three hours of treatment per day, four days per week

Clients can enter either level directly or as a step-down from a higher level of care. Depending on a person's individual needs, they may receive care at one or both of these levels.

About Sierra at Scottsdale Outpatient Mental Health Care

Sierra at Scottsdale Outpatient Mental Health Care provides premier outpatient programming for adults who are struggling with mental health concerns and co-occurring substance use disorders. The outpatient clinic offers both a partial hospitalization program (PHP) and an intensive outpatient program (IOP) to serve clients at multiple levels on their recovery journeys. Sierra at Scottsdale Outpatient Mental Health Care, part of the renowned Sierra Tucson family of award-winning behavioral health facilities, is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, within the Phoenix metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.sierrascottsdale.com.

Robert Santiago Sierra Tucson 520-366-8718