GL Announces TDM, Optical, and Packet Multi-Interface mTOP™ Probe Platform for Test and Measurement

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their mTOP™ Probe Hardware Platform for TDM, Optical and Packet multi-interface testing. This compact design features portability, and remote accessibility, making it suitable for field testing, monitoring, and troubleshooting network conditions.
"GL's Multiple TDM Optical and Packet (mTOP™) Probe version is an all-in-one self-contained test instrument. The comprehensive mTOP™ Probe hardware unit is designed for portability and can be placed in a backpack. It can house any of GL's popular testing devices such as the PacketExpert™, tProbe™ (T1 E1), USB T3 E3, and Dual UTA HDs along with a controlling Windows PC within a single box," said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications.
"The computer contains USB and HDMI interfaces for local access. The internal computer within the mTOP™ Probe includes an Intel Processor, either i3 or i7, with Windows® 10 64-bit Pro Operating System, minimal 8G RAM and 256G SSD. It also has an Ethernet port for remote access via Remote Desktop Protocol. Additionally, an external Wi-Fi adaptor is also available, which can be plugged to USB 2.0 or 3.0 ports on the rear panel of the unit supporting wireless connectivity."
He further added, "GL also offers mTOP™ rackmount variant, which can house any combination of USB based test equipment (any TDM/Optical/Packet). Combinations of these USB test equipment can be easily deployed and securely fixed to an equipment rack to provide extraordinary scalability to test end-to-end multi-interface networks."
Important Features
- mTOP™ Probe unit for portability and convenient field testing
- Flexibility in running multiple interface tests from a single mTOP™ Probe portable unit
- Automation and remote accessibility via scripting and Ethernet remote desktop
- Real-time results are presented per port and all-port basis in both tabular as well as graphical formats
- All test results, measurements can be sent to centralized database
About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL's solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
