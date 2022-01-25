Quadient Releases Advanced Credit Module to Help Businesses Drive Revenue Growth Through Integrated Credit Risk Management

The Advanced C redit module enhances Quadient 's accounts receivable automation solution , YayPay , with instant credit application, decisioning and scoring

The new module enables businesses to effectively manage credit risk and expedite sales using access to external credit data

Paris, January 25, 2022

Quadient QDT, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced the launch of an Advanced Credit module for its cloud-based Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solution suite. Quadient's ICA suite is uniquely bringing together automation for accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP), customer communications management (CCM), document management and customer journey mapping. Through its YayPay AR automation solution, Quadient is the only provider that offers the full range of capabilities from customer acquisition to customer relationship capabilities.

"In 2022, credit management is a critical focus for all businesses," said Kevin Permenter, research director, Financial Applications, for IDC, a global market intelligence and advisory services firm. "For optimum impact, firms need solutions that are simple to use and highly automated to determine the correlation between credit decisions and revenue growth. YayPay's Advanced Credit module seeks to address these issues by leveraging a combination of usability, responsiveness and collaborative capabilities. Quadient is seeking to help businesses ease friction between teams and reduce risk exposure, allowing these teams the chance to act faster and more intelligently to accelerate cash flow in a controlled, repeatable fashion."

As part of Quadient's accounts receivable solution, Yaypay, the Advanced Credit module provides real-time credit data to enable users to grow their businesses more intelligently by accelerating sales while mitigating risk. It also gives instant access to customer credit information at any time, drawing data from external sources that combine with payor behavior data held within YayPay's system. It brings together real-time credit scoring, custom credit scorecards, instant credit decisions and flexible credit limits and approvals. All data is presented instantly on customizable scorecards for each customer.

"It's difficult to achieve best business practices without a watertight credit management strategy, and having a one-size-fits-all approach means companies miss out on critical revenue opportunities," said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, ICA, Quadient. "By using real-time credit data from external sources compiled on an easy to use dashboard, YayPay's Advanced Credit module empowers AR teams to expedite customer application, onboarding and management, ultimately delivering a more efficient and streamlined process."

YayPay's Advanced Credit module helps AR teams to accurately forecast payor behavior, streamline new customer onboarding, prevent unintended or unnoticed revenue loss and ultimately carry out better business planning. Teams may adjust credit limits depending on risk management strategies and upcoming business goals, addressing industry pain points such as a lack of insight into customer payment behavior and a reliance on external sites for credit checks.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

