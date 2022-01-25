UNCLE Credit Union Celebrates 65 Years as Trusted Financial Institution and Vital Community Resource

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, marks its 65th anniversary this year. A $636 million, full-service financial institution, UNCLE has been a trusted provider and major contributor to the communities it serves since its inception in 1957. The multiple award-winning organization has been recognized by both its industry and field of membership for excellence in service, culture, leadership, philanthropy, and financial strength and performance.



UNCLE Credit Union has its roots in the University of California Radiation Laboratory at Livermore, later to become the research and development institute known as Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Four physicists employed by the Lab pooled their funds to form Radiation Laboratory Livermore Credit Union – offering financial services to the entire Lab community. As the cooperative grew in size and financial strength, it broadened its charter and expanded its offerings to include an evolving array of competitive products and services. In 1988, it was renamed UNCLE Credit Union, a shortened form of University of California Livermore Employees Credit Union.

Today, UNCLE Credit Union offers the benefits of credit union membership to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin or Stanislaus counties. The organization provides a wide range of financial solutions including checking and savings accounts, consumer and auto loans, mortgage products, credit cards, business banking, and a full spectrum of investment and financial planning services available under its Wealth Management Division. An ongoing investment in infrastructure, technology and talent also contribute to an enhanced banking experience with a focus on convenience, personalized service and financial education. In addition to five financial centers and a full spectrum of online and mobile banking services, UNCLE provides members with access to 5,000+ shared branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs via the CO-OP Shared Branching Network.

"This anniversary holds special significance for us as an organization dedicated to promoting the financial success of our members. It's symbolized by the blue sapphire — which represents loyalty, prosperity, trust and integrity," said UNCLE Credit Union Board Chairman Chung Bothwell, who for more than two decades has been instrumental in guiding the organization's strategic course. "As a cooperative, our returns are reinvested in the credit union to provide the products and personalized service that support our members in reaching important life goals, and creating a more secure financial future. Over six and a half decades, the confidence and faith that have been entrusted in us have enabled us to prosper and thrive for the benefit of our entire membership."

UNCLE Credit Union President and CEO Harold Roundtree added, "We're honored to commemorate this milestone with a series of events and special offerings to be held throughout the year in each of the communities we serve. The planned celebrations are an excellent opportunity to express gratitude to our members, and to help raise awareness about the many ways credit union membership can help individuals and families improve their financial lives."

Festivities will kick off with six weeks of giveaways and sweepstakes leading up to UNCLE Credit Union's Annual Membership Meeting in early spring. A video to be displayed on the credit union's website will showcase the story of how the organization has evolved. Members will also have the opportunity to earn additional points on credit card rewards, and take advantage of limited-time rates on personal loans and certificates of deposit.

To coincide with International Credit Union Day, the staff and executive team will focus on community engagement and social responsibility in October. Each year, every organizational level at UNCLE works toward common goals in these areas — making regular donations to local nonprofits, hosting community events and taking an active part in charitable fundraisers.

Throughout its history, UNCLE has played an integral role in the important causes and critical services that contribute to the well-being of communities in its field of membership. The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce honored the credit union as the winner of the "Business Philanthropy" award at its 57th Annual Community Service Awards held in October 2021.

Among the organizations and local efforts UNCLE regularly supports are the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Tri-Valley Haven, Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center, St. Joseph's Medical Center, Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation, and the Livermore Lab Foundation. The credit union also leads impactful initiatives in the area of financial education, including financial literacy programs in local schools and free seminars and workshops provided by its Wealth Management Division.

CONTACT: Jennifer Hall

408.406.6251

jh@stonemediaconsulting.com