DATAMARK Appoints New Vice President of Global Operations

EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK, Inc., a global Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing provider, recently welcomed its new Vice President of Global Operations, Shawn Ollis. He brings over 20 years of experience leading high-performing teams through periods of rapid growth and sustained performance, spanning multiple Fortune 500 organizations across numerous business functions, including financial services, BPO, human capital management, and telecommunications.
Prior to joining DATAMARK, Ollis functioned as Vice President of Operations for Prudential Financial, where he was responsible for leading the overall strategy and continued growth of the El Paso, Texas, offices, performance management, business continuity, talent acquisition, employee engagement, operational efficiency, and client satisfaction. Before leading operations at Prudential, he served as the Director of Service Delivery for Comprehensive Services at ADP.
"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to join the team as the new VP of Global Operations," said Shawn Ollis, Vice President of Global Operations at DATAMARK. "It's exciting to not only lead the team to continued success and excellence but to form part of an organization that is focused on providing career growth for its global employees as well as giving back to the communities in which it serves."
As DATAMARK's new Vice President of Global Operations, Ollis will provide strategic-level leadership to the operations team to ensure client satisfaction, operational efficiency, and business growth across the globe.
"We are excited to welcome Shawn to DATAMARK," said John Holmes, Senior Vice President at DATAMARK. "His extensive operations background and leadership skills are an outstanding addition to the company to amplify client satisfaction and accelerate DATAMARK's rapid growth in the market. We're thrilled to have him on board."
Those interested in learning more about DATAMARK, its Contact Center and BPO solutions, and its career opportunities can do so by visiting DATAMARK.net.
Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading mid-sized Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. Small enough to care, yet big enough to serve the world's leading brands, DATAMARK serves large enterprises and government agencies from its delivery centers located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of BPO services, including omnichannel, multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, loyalty program management, and finance & accounting outsourcing.
