Cannabis Creative Movement's Educational Guides Named 'Marketing Campaign of the Year'

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabis Creative Movement's yearlong effort to educate the cannabis community on critical issues while supporting important nonprofit organizations has been named the "Marketing Campaign of the Year" in the annual ADCANN Awards , presented each year to recognize "the best in cannabis marketing and advertising."



Launched in April 2021, the Cannabis Creative Movement is a joint initiative of PufCreativ , an award-winning community-focused cannabis marketing agency, and The 9th Block , a branding + communications firm focused on the cannabis, healthcare and tech industries. Working with a network of non-profit organizations with expertise on critical issues of importance to the cannabis community, the group researched, wrote, designed and promoted a series of downloadable pamphlets, each focused on a particular pressing issue. In addition, each educational guide focused on the efforts of one particular nonprofit while helping to raise awareness on ways individuals can get involved.

"By providing educational resources while supporting groups who specialize in these causes, the Cannabis Creative Movement demonstrated how cannabis and cannabis ancillary brands can use their platforms and marketing budgets to create meaningful social change," said Cody Hicks, CEO of ADCANN. "We think the ADCANN community really connected with the idea behind this campaign, and showed their support by voting it the top American marketing campaign of the year."

ADCANN is a Toronto-based publisher and media company focused on marketing, branding, and advertising in the global cannabis industry. The annual ADCANN Awards are determined based on nominations submitted by members of the public. The 2021 award winners were selected from among more than 400 nominations submitted, which were whittled down to 266 first-round nominees and 80 finalists. Members of the public and the ADCANN community then voted to determine the final award honorees, with more than 100,000 total votes cast.

"We could not be more honored that ADCANN voters recognized this effort and the importance of these issues among the cannabis community," said John Shute, CEO and Founder of PufCreativ . "The people that work in this industry are committed to building a more equitable, inclusive industry for everyone, and this vote demonstrates how these important issues resonate with so many. We hope this award can help bring even more attention to the nonprofits working to create a better future."

Since its inception, the Cannabis Creative Movement has created and distributed six educational guides in support of five different nonprofit organizations. All guides are available at the organization's website, including:

"On behalf of all the amazing nonprofits that inspired this work, we want to thank the ADCANN community for supporting this effort," said Wes Donahoe, co-founder and chief marketing officer of The 9th Block . "The Cannabis Creative Movement is just getting started, and we are working on plans for more outreach to support the cannabis community over the coming 12 months. Receiving this recognition only helps to cement our dedication to building a better industry for everyone."

