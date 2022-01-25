Bandsaw Machines Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 2.80 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bandsaw machines market is expected to surpass US$ 2.80 Bn , registering growth at over 3.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2029. Increasing demand for metal cutting bandsaw machines in automotive, construction, and mining industries will fuel the sales.

The Bandsaw Machines Market is set for an unwavering growth through 2029, primarily driven by growing focus on effective cutting technologies that promise high functionality for varying applications.

However, limitations in terms of producing perfectly-shaped curved edges continues to threaten the relevance, thereby adding new uncertainties to the near-term outlook of bandsaw machines.

Attribute Details Bandsaw Machines Market Size Value in 2014 US$ 1.65 Bn Bandsaw Machines Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.15 Bn Bandsaw Machines Market Size Value in 2029 US$ 2.80 Bn Bandsaw Machines Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021) 3.3% Bandsaw machines Market CAGR (2022-2029) 3.9%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3787

Worldwide sales of bandsaw machines is estimated to total ~ 200 thousand units in 2022, with an estimated increase of ~ 3.9% year over year, according to the recent research study published by Future Market Insights (FMI).

The FMI analyst opines that there are signs of a majority of the industries moving towards ‘energy efficiency', which marks positive beginnings for the adoption of bandsaw machines market during the assessment period.

The global bandsaw machines market reflects a fair degree of fragmentation, with a handful of market players accounting for approximately 29-31% revenue share. However, the mid-level and emerging players will command for a major chunk of overall market share i.e. 69-71%, and will remain focused toward extending their sphere of influence via affordable products with ‘best-in-class' features.

To align with end user proclivity for high-quality bandsaw machines that bring down operational and maintenance costs, manufacturers are placing emphasis on use of high-cost components and working toward reduction of blade changeover downtimes.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3787

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia,

South Asia, Oceania, and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK,

France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China,

India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand,

Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Orientation, Operation, Cutting Type, End Use, and Region Key Companies Profiled Starrett

AMADA Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

Mega Machine Co. Ltd.

Pedrazzoli IBP

Everising Machine Co.

Petra Stroji D.O.O.

MEBA Metall-Bandsagemaschinen GmbH

Santec Group

Cosen Saws International Inc.

ITL Industries Limited

Behringer GmbH

Soitaab Impianti SRL

Multicut

Kasto Machinenbau GmbH & Co. KG.

Others

According to the FMI analyst, the market players are also shifting their strategic focus toward the development of differentiated and customized bandsaw machines that are suited to varying end-user needs and requirements.

According to the FMI analysis, fully-automatic machines accounted for more than 1/3rd of the bandsaw machines sales in 2021, with a tough competition by semi-automatic bandsaw machines. Though end-users will remain biased toward bandsaw machines with horizontal orientation, the ones with vertical orientation will witness exponential demand through 2029.

While the former offers benefits of easy mobility and transportation, the latter offers better visibility on account of the enhanced accessibility. Automotive and transportation will continue to account for a significant pie of the overall market revenues in 2022, standing firmly as the largest end-user of bandsaw machines.

The dynamic growth of economies in East Asia is imparting newer dimensions for the regional industrial paradigms, thereby presenting promising opportunities for the manufacturers of industrial equipment. Following a sustained period of growth, East Asian countries such as China and Japan are achieving technological parity with the western countries, which makes them no less of gold mines for bandsaw machines market players to reap profits from.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3787

Online Channel: The New Pacemaker for Sustained Revenue Growth

With ‘online' emerging as the new synonym of ‘convenience' and ‘flexible purchasing', manufacturers are investing in online sales channels to gain maximum ROI. The growth of online sales is the consequence of dramatic shifts in purchase habits of end users, who seek high-quality bandsaw machines available at the best of prices. The growing number of well-informed customers are calling for reliable information on the product integrity, which also works in favor of online channels that include detailed product descriptions for the consumers' reference.

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Automatic Clay Brick Making Machine Market - Over the century, the technique of manufacturing of clay brick has not experienced much change across the world. These are significant basic material for all scopes of construction activities and constitute about 10% of the total building material cost.

Food Sorting Machines Market - Automation is becoming more of a requirement than an option in the food processing industry. The rigorous quality and cost controls required in the food industry is making it more critical.

Lathe Machines Market - Lathe is a tool that rotates any workpiece on its axis in order to carry out numerous operations such as cutting, deformation or drilling, knurling and so on with tools applied on that workpiece to create a symmetrical object about an axis of rotation.

Woodworking Machines Market - Increasing demand for wooden furniture and engineered wood is expected to drive the growth of global woodworking machines during the forecast period. Rise in residential and commercial buildings, clubbed with the increasing preference of occupants towards the aesthetic look of their buildings is further anticipated to fuel growth of the woodworking machines market.

Trash Rack Cleaning Machine Market - Trash rack cleaning machines (TRCM) are intended to remove logs, trash, debris (trunks, branches, grass, leaves, etc.) accumulated at the trash racks, which restrict the flow of water.

Floor Cleaning and Mopping Machines Market - Floor cleaning machines are automatic or semi-automatic machines that are designed and programmed to clean floors, rugs and carpets with different methods, such as suction, scrubbing and others.

Inspection Machines Market - Rising number of inspection checkpoints along with growing adoption of automated inspection machines is expected to fuel the inspection machines market.

Palletizing Machines Market - Packaging encompasses an essential part of the marketing mix for any product or brand. There is a growing demand for new packaging machines that is suitable for the new changing requirements of the packaging industry.

Floor Grinding Machine Market - Grinding is the way toward removing metal by the utilization of abrasives which are bonded to form a rotating wheel. At the point when the moving rough particles contact the workpiece, they act as tiny cutting tools.

Slitting Machine Market - Slitting machine is widely used to slit paper, plastic film, and metal foils. For slitting soft material, circular or straight blades can be used. Two cylindrical rolls with matching grooves and ribs are used for hard materials such as sheet metal to cut a large roll into multiple small rolls.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bandsaw-machine-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/bandsaw-machine-market