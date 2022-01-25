SUCCESS® Enterprises Names Personal Growth Powerhouse and Coaching Icon, Jairek Robbins, as President

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI, the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today has named leading coach and entrepreneur, Jairek Robbins, as president of SUCCESS Enterprises.

This announcement comes as SUCCESS celebrates its 125-year anniversary as the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development. SUCCESS's platform of media properties, enhanced content and coaching with immersive technology provides personal growth solutions that are more accessible and impactful.

Robbins brings more than a decade of leading, coaching and motivational speaking experiences to SUCCESS Enterprises. He has expertly delivered training programs to some of the most prestigious universities, U.S. military branches and brands in the world including Harvard University, the United States Marine Corps, the United States Air Force Special Forces, BMW, UBS, Major League Baseball teams, and several members of the U.S. Olympic team.

Robbins is a respected performance coach, motivational speaker and bestselling author of the book "Live It!: Achieve Success by Living with Purpose." He has traveled extensively making a positive difference in the world through philanthropic efforts.

"Jairek's lifelong passion and DNA for personal growth, combined with SUCCESS's deep 125-year heritage and eXp's cutting-edge technology delivers the next generation of personal development," said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. "He has a record of positively influencing people and companies and complements our shared vision to inspire entrepreneurs, leaders and our real estate professionals to be the best version of themselves."

