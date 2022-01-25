New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Defined Security Market By End User, By Application, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222263/?utm_source=GNW

This security model is crucial to facilitate security and compliance to work consistently with software-defined infrastructure models that also separate application and data hosting from the hardware.



Generally, Software-defined security is installed across IT environments that are hardly dependent on hardware-based security like virtualization infrastructures and cloud computing. In addition, all the new devices developed within the environment are spontaneously included and regulated within the base security model.



COVID-19 Impact



There are many employees who are working from a remote location and they need to access crucial enterprise infrastructure from a less safe location (their homes) and sometimes with their personal devices. These conditions increased the cases of cyber-attacks which are targeted on such employees, which could comprise the security of the corporate data and personal data of other employees who are within the same network loop.



In order to avoid such a scenario, many companies have put a large investment sum in robust software defined security solutions for their employees to increase the security of assets belonging to the company and employees. Throughout the pandemic, software-based firewalls and intrusion detection systems have gained high popularity and they were rapidly installed into the systems of employees to strengthen the security perimeter of such systems.



Market Growth Factors



Growing awareness about the advantages of software defined security



Currently, there are only limited supporters of software defined network architecture and software defined security solutions because they are comparatively newer to the new-age companies and corporate world. In addition, the adoption of software defined networking and security solutions is anticipated to be driven by the growing number of security threats and rise in deployment of cloud and virtualization among small & medium enterprises.



The benefits of virtualization



Factors such as effective reduction in the number of security attacks and threats, and growing adoption of cloud computing services are playing a key role in fuelling the growth of the market during the forecasting period. In addition, software defined security provides virtualization that helps to decrease capital & operational expense, device footprint, remote management, streamlined deployments, central management of security, and convenient upgradation of the system. This aspect would fuel the growth and demand for software defined software in the upcoming years.



Market Restraining Factor



Growing concerns about security



Companies having private data traffic are witnessing a growing number of concerns about network security as many cyber attackers are looking for advanced methods to gain invalid access to the networks. For companies with extremely confidential data traffic, the in-built security capabilities of these solutions may not be sufficient. In SD-WAN, security devices must be located at every remote place in order to secure the network from the targeted attacks.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers and Enterprises. The cloud service providers segment would exhibit the high growth rate in the market over the forecast years. This is attributed to the fact that a growing number of enterprises are adopting these solutions around the world which would fuel the growth of the segment.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Application and Mobile Device Security, Virtual Machines/Storage Security/ Servers, Network Security Gateways and Others. Network security gateways are integrated with software defined security which helps to build a gateway between all incoming and outgoing data.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The growth of the services segment would be driven by the growing concerns among individuals, small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises to securely access their endpoint, cloud, network, and applications. The growth is further fuelled by the need to manage technical issues and prevent breakdown time.



Deployment Outlook



Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud segment would showcase the highest growth rate in the market during the forecasting period. In the last couple of years, a transition towards the adoption of cloud solutions by information security experts has been witnessed. In addition, the cloud is considered transformational instead of a trade-off in security architecture.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The regional market is expected to exhibit a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. Factors such as growing awareness about the advantages of software defined security solutions and a rise in the number of IT operations are expected to create favorable opportunities for the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Intel Corporation is the major forerunners in the Software Defined Security Market. Companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc., VMware, Inc., and Fortinet, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Software Defined Security Market.



Recent Strategies deployed in Software Defined Security Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2021 Check Point teamed up with NxtGen, a leader in cloud-based service and data center providers based in India. This collaboration aimed to allow protection within the data center and cloud environments with the help of a single point of contact while reducing operating expenses (OPEX) and enhancing security infrastructure for all organizations.



Sep-2021: Fortinet joined hands with Linksys, a leading vendor of wireless networking products and a subsidiary of Foxconn Interconnect Technology. This collaboration aimed to provide enterprise-grade connectivity and security and unmatched quality service to enterprises that need to deliver flawless and safe connectivity for their employees to effectively work from home.



Sep-2021: Juniper Networks came into a "Technology Alliance Partner Connect" agreement with Arqit Quantum, a leading vendor of quantum encryption technology. Under this agreement, the companies would test and explore the network security technology that would help in fighting against quantum security threats. Moreover, the two companies would also explore the application of quantum security technologies including QuantumCloud for the networks.



Jul-2021: Palo Alto Networks came into a partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leader in providing digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services. With this partnership, the companies would offer an end-to-end approach towards cybersecurity, and fulfill the demand of customers in a robust security market, and support the enterprises in securely and simplifying to navigate digital transformation.



Jun-2021: CyberRes, a business chain of Micro Focus, partnered with Amazon Macie, a fully managed data security and data privacy service. Under this partnership, CyberRes would integrate Voltage SecureData with Amazon Macie to enable the customers of Amazon web services to automate data-centric protection onto data discovery, remediation processes, and classification. In addition, this integration would eliminate the risk, while aligning with data privacy and protection policies.



May-2021: Micro Focus entered into a partnership with Spectral, the developer-first cybersecurity enterprise. The acquisition aimed to integrate Spectral's offerings into the Software Partner Program for Technology Alliance Partners of Micro Focus. This integration would expand the ability of the Micro focus to avoid expensive programming mistakes. Moreover, the solution protects security breaches by offering a strong, convenient, quick, and extensive product that would not affect the speed of DevSecOps and CI/CD pipelines.



Apr-2021: Fortinet came into a partnership with BT, a British multinational telecommunications company. Through this partnership, the company aimed to integrate BT's global connectivity and cyber expertise with Fortinet's secure SD-WAN, which helps intersect security and networking to lower down complications and expenses.



Mar-2021: Micro Focus partnered with Snowflake, a data cloud provider. The partnership aimed to offer data-centric protection to enterprises on a global scale. Through this partnership, the Voltage SecureData of Micro Focus would be integrated into the snowflake platform that is expected to allow the Voltage customers to smoothly and safely transfer the workload to Snowflake's platform without loss of any business-sensitive data along with sticking to privacy policies.



Mar-2021: Palo Alto Networks partnered with Comcast Business, a division of Comcast. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce advanced security solutions to assist businesses in preventing their network assets from cyber-attacks over a robust workplace that includes remote, offices, and cloud environments. In addition, the companies would allow medium-sized enterprise customers to experience enhanced performance and better speed while decreasing complications through inclusive and integrated cloud-delivered security capabilities.



Feb-2021: VMware extended its partnership with Lumen, communications, network services, security, cloud solutions, voice, and managed services provider. Through this extended partnership, the companies aimed to accelerate the design, development, and delivery of edge computing and more secure, work-from-anywhere solutions. Moreover, the integrated portfolios of Lumen and VMware would allow the enterprises to provide an advanced and enhanced experience for any application in any device through the global cloud core to the distributed network edge.



Apr-2020: Cisco extended its partnership with Google Cloud, a set of cloud computing services. Under this extended partnership, companies aimed to integrate Google cloud with Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub of Cisco to offer its customers, the ability to facilitate enterprise networking and advance security. Moreover, the extended partnership would assist IT teams, to reduce operational expenditure and fulfill application service-level objectives.



Feb—2020: Palo Alto Networks extended its partnership with NTT, a leading vendor of global technology services. Through this extended partnership, the company aimed to introduce a range of security products of intelligence-driven to allow the clients to eliminate the risk by decreasing time to predict, detect, and respond to attacks. Moreover, the new portfolio would integrate Palo Alto's Prisma access services and Cortex XSOAR technologies with "Secure by design" services of NTT. The companies would focus on intelligent infrastructure, intelligent workplace, and intelligent cybersecurity.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2021: Hewlett Packard acquired Zerto, a leading cloud data management, and protection company. Under this acquisition, Hewlett Packard would integrate Zerto's cloud data management and protection software into its HPE GreenLake cloud data services offerings intending to facilitate data protection for its customers and enable them to rapidly act on insights, from edge to cloud.



Aug-2021: Check Point completed the acquisition of Avanan, a Leading cloud email security company. This acquisition aimed to integrate Avanan's portfolio with Check Point Software intending to provide best-in-class malware protection and would focus on making SaaS collaboration suites more secure.



May-2021: Cisco took over Kenna Security, a risk-based vulnerability management provider. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to allow its customers to prioritize vulnerabilities on the basis of a high-risk methodology, respective of their distinct demands.



Mar-2021: Fortinet took over ShieldX Networks, a multi-cloud security provider. With the addition of ShieldX in Fortinet's portfolio, the company would expand security coverage to facilitate the intersection of operation technology, campus, lateral movement prevention, and multi-cloud data center segmentation with an integrated solution.



Mar-2021: VMware took over Mesh7, a cloud-based application security enterprise. The acquisition aimed to accelerate VMware's Kubernetes, microservices, and cloud-native. The acquisition would enhance the Tanzu Kubernetes platform, with a highly secure API management layer. Moreover, it would support Tanzy Service mesh by safeguarding outbound APIs exposed by the microservices operating in Tanzu Kubernetes Grid.



Mar-2021: Palo Alto Networks took over Bridgecrew, a developer of a codified cloud security platform. Under this acquisition, the company would allow shift-left security while Prisma cloud becoming the first cloud security platform that provides security and enforcement capabilities throughout the DevOps process. With this acquisition, the company would enhance Prisma Cloud to offer developers security assessment and enforcement capabilities throughout the DevOps process.



Jul-2020: Fortinet acquired Opaq Networks, a Virginia-based secure access service edge cloud provider. Through the integration of Opaq's advanced solutions into Fortinet's portfolio, the company aimed to fulfill the security-based demands of its customers respective of how and where they want to implement it.



Apr-2020: Palo Alto Networks took over CloudGenix, a leading provider of SD-WAN. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its comprehensive secure access service edge (SASE) platform. Moreover, the integration of CloudGenix's cloud-managed SD-WAN solutions into Palo Alto's portfolio would expedite the intelligent onboarding of remote branches and retail stores into Prisma Access, thereby expediting the shift from SD-WAN to SASE across its customer base.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2021: Palo Alto unveiled Prisma Cloud 3.0, the first integrated platform to shift security left of the industry. The new product is aimed to enhance the organization's whole cloud security infrastructure by eliminating security risk at runtime. The new Prisma cloud would assist the customers to boost modern development by allowing them to implement safe infrastructure and applications in cloud environments



Mar-2021: Cisco unveiled Cisco Plus, an addition to its as-a-service portfolio. Through this launch, the company would provide best-in-breed compute, networking, security, applications, and observability solutions as-a-service with easy-to-use unified subscriptions with an unbeatable experience.



Jun-2020: Check Point rolled out CloudGuard Cloud-Native Security, a completely-automated cloud platform. Through this launch, the company aimed to allow its customers to better secure their cloud deployments and workloads. In addition, the new product would allow the customers to manage every aspect of security through a single pane of glass.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Telecom Service Providers



• Cloud Service Providers and



• Enterprises



By Application



• Application and Mobile Device Security



• Virtual Machines/Storage Security/ Servers



• Network Security Gateways and



• Others



By Component



• Solution



• Component



By Deployment



• On-Premise



• Cloud



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



