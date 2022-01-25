 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – December 2021

Globe Newswire  
January 25, 2022 11:15am   Comments
Share:

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.077 trillion at the end of December 2021. Assets increased by $42.4 billion or 2.1% compared to November 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $0.9 billion in December 2021.

ETF assets totalled $347.4 billion at the end of December 2021. Assets increased by $11.5 billion or 3.4% compared to November 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.6 billion in December 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2020 2021  2020
Long-term Funds          
Balanced 1,537   4,357   2,987   62,975   854
Equity 407   2,534   3,371   37,008   6,725
Bond (1,381 ) 629   1,659   14,352   15,345
Specialty 169   418   338   5,764   5,787
Total Long-term Funds 731   7,937   8,355   120,098   28,712
Total Money Market Funds 149   (503 ) (1,182 ) (7,449 ) 2,080
Total 879   7,434   7,173   112,649   30,792

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds      
Balanced 1,022.5 1,000.2 874.4
Equity 745.0 725.9 593.4
Bond 260.9 260.4 246.4
Specialty 21.9 21.5 34.9
Total Long-term Funds 2,050.2 2,008.0 1,749.1
Total Money Market Funds 26.3 26.2 34.4
Total 2,076.6 2,034.2 1,783.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2020 2021  2020
Long-term Funds          
Balanced 296 265   310   3,984   2,034
Equity 3,326 3,943   1,937   34,525   23,777
Bond 1,208 146   1,072   12,352   11,059
Specialty 520 862   (25 ) 8,498   1,805
Total Long-term Funds 5,350 5,216   3,294   59,359   38,675
Total Money Market Funds 276 (106 ) 568   (691 ) 2,782
Total 5,626 5,111   3,861   58,668   41,457

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Dec. 2021 Nov. 2021 Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds      
Balanced 12.1 11.7 7.2
Equity 225.5 215.6 158.4
Bond 89.6 87.8 79.3
Specialty 13.6 14.5 5.2
Total Long-term Funds 340.8 329.6 250.0
Total Money Market Funds 6.6 6.3 7.3
Total 347.4 335.9 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca 
416-309-2317


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com