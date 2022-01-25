DEADLINE ALERT for RDW, MARA, HOOD, and RETA: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. RDW

Class Period: August 11, 2021 – November 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire's subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire's internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. MARA

Class Period: October 13, 2020 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD

Class Period: July 7, 2021 – December 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially misleading because it failed to disclose, among other things, that at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA

Class Period: November 9, 2020 – December 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 18, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's NDA would not be approved; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

