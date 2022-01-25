Order Management Continues to be a Critical Part of Experience Architecture for Shopify & Big Commerce Merchants

St. Louis, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite early retail challenges during COVID and ongoing supply chain backlogs—ecommerce continues to soar and challenges propel digital transformation. As a result, more brands are viewing an order management system (OMS) as a critical part of their technology stack. In fact, in a recent study by Bringg, "State of Retail Delivery & Fulfillment" retailers indicated that the biggest barrier to delivering on time was a lack of real-time order visibility/tracking.
The order visibility challenge, in conjunction with growing consumer expectations, has led many brands to evaluate their ecommerce technology stack overall, and consider a built-for-purpose order management system, like Deck Commerce—to drive operational efficiencies and increase margin.
In the last 18 months, Deck Commerce announced partnerships with Big Commerce and Shopify — bringing an all-encompassing distributed order management system to high-volume brands so they can process and service orders more efficiently than the native capabilities the storefronts offer. Additionally, retailers can automate flows for omnichannel, preorders, backorders, drop shipping, customer-initiated returns, and other complex scenarios to power the customer experience without manual processes or draining technology resources.
Retailers are especially excited about the customer-first features that allow them to:
- Automate fulfillment logic for drop shipping, partial shipments, fill and/or kill, location-specific capacity limits, proximity shipping, and several other scenarios
- Execute a seamless omnichannel experience including buy, fulfill, and return anywhere workflows, accurate inventory visibility across multiple channels, and more
- Accept and automatically process preorders and backorders
- Cancel at the line-item level
- Quickly help customers with an intuitive, easy-to-learn customer service portal
"What we are seeing with merchants using Big Commerce and Shopify is that they have specific requirements to curate the customer experience they need—and the most effective technology to do that is an order management system," says Jackie Breen, VP of Strategic Growth at Deck Commerce. "Capabilities like complex order routing, curbside pickup, split shipments, and ship from store, are non-negotiables for brands trying to connect with their customers."
Brands and retailers leveraging Deck Commerce OMS have seen continued growth throughout the last 18 months, and on average see a 15:1 ROI within the first year. To learn more or get a live demo contact an OMS specialist at Deck Commerce.
About Deck Commerce
Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.
