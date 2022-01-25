GRAID Technology Secures $15M USD Series A Funding, Accelerates Growth in the Data Storage & Protection Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAID Technology announced today that it has secured a $15 million USD Series A funding round, led by Capital TEN. Additional investors include Cathay Venture Inc., China Investment & Development Company Ltd., Huitung Investments, Neo Capital Investment Corporation Ltd., Paragon Investments Inc., and Yuanta Venture Capital Co. Ltd. This funding round positions GRAID to continue to deliver industry leading data protection products across worldwide OEM and Enterprise markets.
"GRAID is revolutionizing the way that end users look at data protection," said Le-Chun Wang, President of Capital TEN. "The SupremeRAID™ solution offers unmatched flexibility and performance benefits for today's data center workloads, plus the adaptability to handle the emerging workloads of tomorrow."
GRAID Technology is an innovator in Software-Composable Infrastructure (SCI), where compute, storage, and networking resources should be abstracted from their physical locations and managed by software through a web-based interface. SCI makes data center resources as readily available as cloud services and is the foundation for private and hybrid cloud solutions.
"Along with the emergence of NVMe SSD and NVMeoF technologies, we clearly see SupremeRAID™ as a foundational SCI technology to disaggregate storage resources without sacrificing performance and latency," said founder and CEO of GRAID Technology Leander Yu. "Our investors are focused on growing disruptive technology with huge market potential. We believe that the SupremeRAID™ solution is the most disruptive technology introduced to the storage industry in the last 20 years."
GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an office in Ontario, CA and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance: a single SupremeRAID™ card delivers 16 million IOPS and 110GB/s of throughput.
Additional Resources:
- GRAID CES 2022 Innovation Award
- CRN Names GRAID in Top Ten Data Storage Startups of 2021
- GRAID Featured In StorageReview.com
- GRAID & Partner Whitepapers
For more information on GRAID Technology visit www.graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Andrea Eaken (PR/Marketing)
Email: andrea.eaken@graidtech.com
Tel: 1-800-GRAID-10
Related Images
Image 1: GRAID Announces $15M USD Series A Funding
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.