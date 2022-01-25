NucleiSys Adopts Breker's System Coherency TrekApp

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breker Verification Systems today announced Nuclei System Technology deployed its System Coherency Synthesis TrekApp to ensure coherency of its configurable low-power and high-performance 32- and 64-bit RISC-V processor intellectual property (IP) designs.
"After an extensive evaluation, we choose Breker's System Coherency TrekApp to help to ensure our design's coherency," remarks JianYing Peng, CEO of Nuclei System Technology. "TrekApp offers ease to use and extremely fast setup and covers broad aspect of verification from simple workload to complex scenarios that includes Dekker and Atomics tests."
"Its flexible scaling will scale with us as we go from verifying the coherency of a few CPUs to hundreds of CPUs, matching our needs now and for our future RISC-V solution offerings."
The System Coherency Synthesis TrekApp can generate thousands of high-coverage tests to stress cross-system coherency for a broad range of SoC platforms and processors. It is based on Breker's Cache Coherency TrekApp and uses abstract models of common and novel algorithms to automatically generate coherency test content for complex, multi-agent system platforms based on coverage directives. The TrekApp can be configured for Arm, RISC-V and other processor configurations and broad range of storage and I/O architectures.
About Nuclei System Technology
Nuclei System Technology is a leading RISC-V processor IP vendor based in multiple locations across China. It produces a range of configurable low-power and high-performance 32/64-bit RISC-V processors and related solutions for artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) applications, an emerging technology that combines IoT and AI technologies to enable decision making and analytics. For more information, visit the Nuclei System Technology website nucleisys.com or send email to contact@nucleisys.com.
About Breker Verification Systems
Breker Verification Systems is a leading provider of Portable Stimulus solutions, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of powerful test sets from intent-based, abstract scenario models based on AI planning algorithms. Breker's Test Suite Synthesis and TrekApp library allows the automated generation of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM, SoC and Post-Silicon verification environments. Case studies that feature Altera (now Intel), Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM, Huawei and other companies leveraging Breker's solutions are available on the Breker website. Breker is privately held and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.
Engage with Breker at:
Website: www.brekersystems.com
Twitter: @BrekerSystems
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/breker-verification-systems/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrekerSystems/
TrekSoC, TrekSoC-Si, TrekBox and SoC Scenario Modeling are registered trademark of Breker Verification Systems. Breker Verification Systems acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products.
For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins
Public Relations for Breker Verification Systems
(617) 437-1822
nanette@nvc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.