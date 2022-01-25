NucleiSys Adopts Breker's System Coherency TrekApp

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breker Verification Systems today announced Nuclei System Technology deployed its System Coherency Synthesis TrekApp to ensure coherency of its configurable low-power and high-performance 32- and 64-bit RISC-V processor intellectual property (IP) designs.



"After an extensive evaluation, we choose Breker's System Coherency TrekApp to help to ensure our design's coherency," remarks JianYing Peng, CEO of Nuclei System Technology. "TrekApp offers ease to use and extremely fast setup and covers broad aspect of verification from simple workload to complex scenarios that includes Dekker and Atomics tests."

"Its flexible scaling will scale with us as we go from verifying the coherency of a few CPUs to hundreds of CPUs, matching our needs now and for our future RISC-V solution offerings."

The System Coherency Synthesis TrekApp can generate thousands of high-coverage tests to stress cross-system coherency for a broad range of SoC platforms and processors. It is based on Breker's Cache Coherency TrekApp and uses abstract models of common and novel algorithms to automatically generate coherency test content for complex, multi-agent system platforms based on coverage directives. The TrekApp can be configured for Arm, RISC-V and other processor configurations and broad range of storage and I/O architectures.

About Nuclei System Technology

Nuclei System Technology is a leading RISC-V processor IP vendor based in multiple locations across China. It produces a range of configurable low-power and high-performance 32/64-bit RISC-V processors and related solutions for artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) applications, an emerging technology that combines IoT and AI technologies to enable decision making and analytics. For more information, visit the Nuclei System Technology website nucleisys.com or send email to contact@nucleisys.com.

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems is a leading provider of Portable Stimulus solutions, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of powerful test sets from intent-based, abstract scenario models based on AI planning algorithms. Breker's Test Suite Synthesis and TrekApp library allows the automated generation of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM, SoC and Post-Silicon verification environments. Case studies that feature Altera (now Intel), Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM, Huawei and other companies leveraging Breker's solutions are available on the Breker website . Breker is privately held and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.

TrekSoC, TrekSoC-Si, TrekBox and SoC Scenario Modeling are registered trademark of Breker Verification Systems.

