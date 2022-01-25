Master Gemstone Carver Patrick Dreher Welcomes Naomi Sarna Art Jewels to The Tucson Fine Mineral Gallery

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two master gemstone carvers, two distinctly different carving styles, both take the art of carving and elevate it to a whole new level.

Based in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, Patrick Dreher is a fifth-generation master gemstone carver. Through the generations, the Dreher name has been synonymous with animals impeccably carved from precious gemstones. As part of the artistic process, Dreher observes animals, preferably in their natural habitat, to study their movements and silhouette. He creates his art by matching gemstones with the right animal and its movements.

In her New York City studio, Naomi Sarna carves gemstones into lyrical abstract forms that curl and flow like wind and water. Each of her gemstone carvings creates an illusion of light and shadow. When Sarna looks at a rough gemstone, within a few moments, she knows what she will carve from the stone. Sarna likes to carve stones that have inclusions, using them as a roadmap to guide her as she carves the stone.

Patrick Dreher's carvings are showcased in The Tucson Fine Mineral Gallery, where Sarna will be displaying her work as a special guest of Dreher, along with intarsia artist Nicolai Medvedev and gem dealer Nicole Ripp, during a selling exhibition that runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 13, 2022. The Tucson Fine Mineral Gallery is located at 465 West St. Mary's Road, Tucson, Arizona 85701.

520.704.9046 info@tucsonfinemineralgallery.com Gallery Hours: Jan. 28-Feb. 13, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. daily

More event details can be found here.

Press Contact:

info@naomisarna.com

Related Images











Image 1: Blue Flight





Hand-Carved Rutilated Blue Topaz by Naomi Sarna









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment