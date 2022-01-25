Custom Communications App Brings Samson Cree Nation's Band Office Directly To Members' Phones

MASKWACIS, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As their latest step in continually providing high-value services and resources to their membership, Samson Cree Nation has created a custom mobile application to communicate news, events, important notices, and to collect information and feedback from band members.



Functional on both iOS and Android devices, the mobile app sends push notifications to notify users of important information such as calls for resumes, public health alerts, Council Information Sessions and presentations, housing applications, and any other community outreach needed. The Samson Cree Nation app is built on top of the Communikit platform created by Aivia Design and Technology Inc. which is specifically designed for Indigenous Nations and organizations.

"When we were first approached about creating a communications app for our Nation, it was exciting – we are a progressive and technologically inclined band, so we were immediately interested in the service," explained Chief Vernon Saddleback. "Working with Aivia was quick and easy, and we had an app up and running in a matter of weeks from our initial discussions, not months."

Built-in analytics gives Nation leadership the tools they need to evaluate how many members are viewing posts, interacting with push notifications, and registering accounts, so they always know how much impact their posts are making and can confirm when users have received content.

The Samson Cree Nation app is currently available for free to download and register an account on both app stores. Get it today on iOS or Android.

About Samson Cree Nation

Samson Cree Nation is a Sovereign Nation located in central Alberta spanning 3 reserves south of the Wetaskiwin area. Samson Cree Nation honours their cultural values, observing 4 principles: Pimacihowin (Way of Life), Wahkohtowin (Kinship), Sakitowin (Love), and Tapwewin (Honesty).

