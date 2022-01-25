New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market By Technology, By Component, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222268/?utm_source=GNW

Several healthcare advisors and doctors recommend extracting milk from lactating mothers who are not feeding it to the babies for the first growth year of infant.



Mother's milk plays an important role in a baby's overall growth since it contains numerous antibodies & nutrients that protect the baby from infections & bacteria and also build a strong immune system as well as contribute to the overall physical growth of the baby. Due to this, mother's milk is highly preferred for newborn babies.



There are many insurance companies across the world that are covering the cost of equipment & services, which would support breastfeeding as well as promote lactation counseling and wearable breast pumps & accessories.



Various governments across the world are taking initiatives to aware people regarding the benefits of breast pumps and breastfeeding that would contribute to market growth. Also, the prevalence of reimbursement policies is also encouraging individuals to adopt wearable breast pumps and hence, surging its demand.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost all the segments of the business domain including the wearable breast pumps market. Newborn babies are not at immediate risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 virus through breastfeeding, but several practitioners recommended that the mother and doctors need to take some basic precautions.



The rising utilization of breast pumps due to the increasing precautionary measures would propel the growth of the market. Although, the wearable breast pumps market is estimated to register a moderate reduction in sales owing to the growing number of women working from home that gives them time to breastfeed their infants. Mothers are taking basic precautions before using breast pumps like washing their hands before touching the baby, using a face mask at the time of breastfeeding, and sterilizing the breast pump before its usage.



Market Growth Factors



The growing population of working women



With the growing population of working women across the world, the demand for wearable breast pumps is increasing in the market. The women's labor force participation rate is 26.5% across the world in 2018 as per the International Labour Organization. This surge in the population of women workforce is contributing to the growing adoption of breast pumps as they have less time to feed their infants. By using wearable breast pumps, mothers can extract their milk and store it for future consumption by their babies.



Increasing birth rate



With the rising birth rate across the world, the adoption of wearable breast pumps would also increase. In addition, the demand for wearable breast pumps would be low in rural areas as compared to urban and suburban areas. It is due to certain factors like literacy level, a high population of working women, and more awareness about the product.



Market Restraining Factors



High chances of contamination



Almost all breast pumps are reusable, which makes it important for mothers to clean and sterilize them after every use. These pumps contain tubing that requires to get purified to ensure the utmost safety and cleanliness for infants. Various microorganisms and impurities can get accumulated into the breast pumps that can cause health issues among babies. Thus, it is crucial for breast pump users to take all the cleanliness measures.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the wearable breast pumps market is divided into battery-operated, manual, and smart wearable. Among these, the battery-powered technology segment acquired the highest revenue share in the market in 2020. This growth is attributed to the factors like high awareness regarding the accessibility of these devices, increasing rate of women employment, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure across developing nations.



Component Outlook



On the basis of component, the wearable breast pumps market is bifurcated into wearable pumps and accessories. In 2020, the wearable pumps segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to the growing adoption of advanced products among working mothers and the rising population in the world. A wearable pump refers to a device that makes a gentle vacuum and assists mothers in extracting milk without directly nursing the baby.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the wearable breast pumps market is evaluated across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region in the wearable breast pumps market with the highest revenue share in 2020. There are legislation acts like the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and Employment Standards Act, 2000, which stated that working mothers can take a break to pump breast milk for their baby.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Willow Innovations, Inc., Baby Buddha Products, LLC, Medela AG, Ameda, Inc. (Platinum Products Holding Inc.), Spectra baby USA, Motif Medical, Freemie, and BelleMa Co.







Strategies deployed in Wearable Breast Pumps Market



Oct-2021: Medela introduced Swing Maxi, an intuitive, smart, and portable breast pump solution. It offers mothers liberty to pump, wherever, whenever, withstanding performance or ease.



Mar-2021: Philips Avent launched the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, a time-saving, equipped with a unique massage cushion breast pump. The product is innovational and newly designed to be increasingly effective, transportable, and customizable to the mother's needs.



Jan-2021: Medela expanded its product portfolio by launching Medela Baby and Purelan, their new breast care products. The products are added to the company's existing portfolio of premium-quality, trustworthy products that mothers bank on across their breastfeeding journey.



Nov-2020: Willow formed a partnership with The Motherly Shop, a lifestyle parenting brand redefining motherhood. In the partnership, Willow would expand its distribution channels by entering into more online retail shops that mothers confide in to offer ingenious and premium merchandise.



Nov-2020: Spectra Baby USA launched its new line of innovative products, which include the Synergy Gold dual-powered electric breast pump, Simple Store feeding solution, and CaraCups, wearable milk collecting inserts. The new line of products is aimed at streamlining breastfeeding and enabling mothers to recover their valuable time.



Aug-2020: Medela introduced the NEW Pump In Style with MaxFlow Technology double electric, personal-use breast pump in the U.S. and Canada. The product is developed for mothers who pump multiple times a day and need an incredibly efficient breast pump to sustain their supply.



Jun-2020: Amenda released Amenda Mya Joy, the newest inclusion to its family of personal hospital strength breast pumps. The product is focused on adaptability, ease, and safety, features and providing the utmost value to mothers seeking effortless pumping experience.



Jan-2020: Willow launched Willow Generation 3, a wearable double hands-free electric breast pump. The pump is upgraded to provide mothers with the power to customize their experience as per the requirements and optimize every pumping session.



Sep-2019: Spectra Baby USA expanded its product portfolio of high-quality electric breast pumps by introducing the S3 Pro, a top-notch, hospital-grade, multi-user pump. The product is safe and effective in high-usage settings, ranging from birth centers, infirmaries, rental programs, and so forth.



Apr-2019: Motif Medical launched Luna, a sophisticated, strong, and soothing breast pump. The product functions well in a short time span, offering more comfortable at the most advanced setting for a quicker let-down. Additionally, this product is compact for easy mobility, boasts a double or single pumping option, and weighs just 2 pounds.



Nov-2018: Ameda Breastfeeding Products introduced Finesse, a personal, lightweight, and portable double electric breast pump influenced by hospital innovation. The product is developed for mothers in the household, at jobs, or on the move.



Oct-2017: Motif unveiled Motif Twist and Motif Curve, two lightweight and simple to use double electric breast pumps. These products provide moms with a snug pumping experience shedding off the beefy design of traditional breast pumps.



Jun-2017: BellaMa introduced 3 FDA Models of Breast Pumps: The Plenitude, The Plethora, and The Euphoria Pro. The products are specially designed with the licensed 3-Dimensional Feeding Motion offering a greater level of efficacy and ease for breastfeeding mothers.



