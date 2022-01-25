Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of SunPower Corporation SPWR ("SunPower").
SunPower provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers, and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as energy under power purchase agreements.
On January 20, 2022, SunPower issued a press release revealing that the company had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors within third-party commercial equipment supplied to SunPower." As a result, SunPower reported that it "expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022."
Following this news, SunPower's stock fell $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 on January 21, 2022.
CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
