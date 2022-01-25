Colorado State University Global Ranked Among Top Online Institutions by U.S. News & World Report

Aurora, Colo., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report, a recognized leader in higher education rankings, named Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) #6 in the nation for Best Online Bachelor's Degree Program for Veterans, among other distinctions. CSU Global also received the top ranking of any Colorado-based institution for Best Online Bachelor's Degree Program.

"As an institution that prides itself on catering to the nontraditional student with flexible and accessible learning options, particularly for our active-duty military and veteran students, we're honored to be recognized for our achievements in this area," said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. "We credit this recognition to our incredible faculty and staff who continue to provide a high-quality education and put the needs of our students first."

U.S. News & World Report provides annual institutional rankings that are calculated by a number of weighted factors, such as graduation and retention, student excellence, social mobility, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, alumni giving, and more. Among the thousands of programs considered, CSU Global's ranking for Online Bachelor's Degree Program for Veterans and highest ranking in Colorado for Best Online Bachelor's Degree Program is a testament to the university's dedication to student success and career-relevant curriculum.

For the military population, in particular, CSU Global is committed to meeting the unique goals and needs of both active duty and veteran students, as well as their families. As a proud participant of the VA Principles of Excellence Program, CSU Global offers military-affiliated students discounted tuition rates and additional services, whether they plan to advance within the armed forces or transition into the civilian sector. Currently, 2,483 CSU Global students are U.S. service members, and 16.2% of staff and faculty have served in the U.S. military.

Highlights of CSU Global's 2022 U.S. News & World Report Rankings:

#6 Best Online Bachelor's Degree Program for Veterans – Moved up from #7 in 2021; also the top-ranked Colorado institution in its category.

– Moved up from #7 in 2021; also the top-ranked Colorado institution in its category. #13 Best Online Bachelor's Degree Program – Top-ranked Colorado institution.

– Top-ranked Colorado institution. #17 Best Online Master's in Criminal Justice Program for Veterans

As the nation's first 100% online, fully accredited public university, CSU Global continues to strive for excellence in its high-quality bachelor's and master's degree programs for students around the world. For more information about CSU Global, please visit CSUGlobal.edu.



###

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

Jenna Tarleton Colorado State University Global jenna.tarleton@csuglobal.edu