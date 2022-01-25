CARROLL Hires Former REIT COO Rob Gayle to Lead Business Development for Its Management Services Business Solution

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARROLL, a national real estate investment and management company, has hired industry veteran Rob Gayle as Vice President of Business Development. With more than two decades of multifamily real estate experience, Gayle - who is also an executive board member for the Atlanta Apartment Association and the Georgia Apartment Association - will be directly responsible for growing CARROLL's third-party solution and managing client relationships. His experience managing multifamily real estate in 25 different markets nationwide as COO at Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. represents what CARROLL feels is a solid foundation for the Firm as it seeks to be among the premier property management partners for U.S. real estate ventures.

"We feel our management track record with owned investments speaks for itself, and we seek to bring that same platform, experience, and innovation to other multifamily owners," said David Perez, Chief Operating Officer for CARROLL. "To that end, we're excited to have Rob and his industry knowledge on board to help tell the CARROLL story and build out our services business."

"I pride myself on being an innovative, team-focused, collaborative leader who is not confined to the four walls of a box," said Gayle. "I have built many relationships throughout the years, and I look forward to bringing an ownership-driven mentality to CARROLL's third-party management as we seek to maximize asset values."

With CARROLL's integrated solution that is built on years of experience and analytical data, property owners and investors have turned to the Firm in the past when pursuing a competitive advantage and seeking to enhance investment value and business plan execution. CARROLL's third-party property management platform aims to train and leverage what the Firm feels are among the industry leaders for on-site and support teams to impact CARROLL's goal of seeking maximized revenue and NOI opportunities. As a proactive property manager, CARROLL has the ability to quickly mobilize resources with a goal of enabling seamless transitions. This approach intends to help the Firm identify a prudent path forward and provide simple solutions for owners and investors.

The hiring of Gayle comes on the heels of CARROLL closing out 2021 as a record year in transaction activity - achieving the highest yearly transaction volume in the Firm's history. For information regarding CARROLL's 2021 year-end results, read CARROLL's 2021 Annual Report.

About CARROLL

CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The Firm has raised more than $4.0 billion of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed or sold more than $17.9 billion in real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, Raleigh, Denver, Tampa, and New York.

The company manages more than 33,000 multifamily units in eight states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The Firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has managed more than $500 million in construction projects throughout the past 10 years. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.

Contact

Erinn Larson

media@carrollorg.com

Related Images











Image 1: Rob Gayle, CARROLL









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment