Industry Leader Announces 2021 Builder Achievement Award Winners

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty announced Tuesday its 2021 Builder Achievement Awards Program recipients. The Builder Achievement Awards Program from 2-10 HBW acknowledges outstanding performance in the home-building industry.
Every year, 2-10 HBW selects builders who demonstrate skilled craftsmanship and construct inspired homes while improving the quality of housing. The Builder Achievement Awards Program recognizes builders in three different tiers: Platinum, Premier and Select. The 2021 Annual Builder Achievement Awards Program period ran from Nov. 1, 2020, through Oct. 31, 2021.
"We're proud to award builders in our structural warranty program for their commitment to quality home building," said Mark Lewis, New Home Division President at 2-10 HBW. "Even in the face of challenges related to the pandemic and supply-chain issues, these builders stood up to protect their homes and buyers. I congratulate them and am proud that 2-10 HBW could support their success."
2-10 HBW also recognizes builders with a long-standing tradition of providing exceptional customer service and protection to their home buyers. The Foundation Builder Awards are reserved for builders who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to improving the housing industry. These builders display a tenured devotion to doing things the right way and building a business based on integrity, trust and reliability.
To learn more about the Builder Achievement Awards Program, visit 2-10.com/builder-awards.
About 2-10 HBW
2-10 HBW is the industry-leading provider of new home structural warranties and systems and appliances coverage for new and existing homes. Founded and based near Denver, 2-10 HBW has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, service contracts and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 HBW has been a market leader in helping homeowners protect one of life's biggest investments. 2-10 HBW continues to partner with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10 HBW, please visit 2-10.com.
Marc Jacocks
2-10 Home Buyers Warranty
720.747.6008
mjacocks@2-10.com
