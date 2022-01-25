TopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Deliver Holiday Cheer to Local Communities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union's 23rd annual Holiday Gift Drive held during the months of November and December benefitted local non-profits Avenues for Youth, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), Keystone Community Services, MORE Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine was able to donate over 550 gifts, 185 scarves, 2 holiday trees and decorations, fulfill 4 holiday wish lists for young families, $240 in gift cards and over $600 in cash to our charitable partners to help make the holidays a little brighter for those in our communities.



Employees were able to participate by donating gifts and money in exchange for a "Foundation Fridays/Saturdays" sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work on specific days during the six-week program. TopLine's Knitting Club also participated by knitting and crocheting scarves and hats for local foster youth at Family Alternatives. TopLine members could leave unwrapped gifts, scarves or yarn under the Holiday Tree at any TopLine location.

"A special thanks goes out to our employees and members who were so generous this season," said Tom Smith, TopLine Federal Credit Union President and CEO. "TopLine is dedicated to giving back and every contribution helped make this holiday season bright for those that need a little extra assistance in our communities."

Since 2002, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit Avenues for Youth, CEAP, MORE, Keystone and the YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. In addition to the annual holiday donations these efforts have included drives for books, personal care items, bedding and children's back-to-school supplies.

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Through their Holiday Gift Program, Avenues was able to fulfill wish lists for 35 youth and young families this holiday season, decorate their homes in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis with 2 new holiday trees and donate $18,000 in gift items for families and youth in their programs. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

CEAP (Community Emergency Assistance Programs), serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency that partners with other resources to assist people in need. The mission of CEAP is to stabilize individuals and families in financial distress and to maximize their ability to live independently and with dignity. Through CEAP's Toys of Joy Holiday Program, families were able to select toys and stocking stuffers for each child. CEAP was able to provide holiday gifts to 715 children, 1,000 winter coats for families and holiday food for over 1,500 neighbors in need. Visit www.CEAP.com to learn more.

Family Alternatives is a youth driven agency that enhances relationships, advocates for services and supports the development of youth in foster care. Based in Minneapolis, Family Alternatives supports youth in their development by providing nurturing family environments. Family Alternatives provided handmade scarves, toys and gifts to youth at their annual holiday party. Thanks to the generosity of our community, Family Alternatives was able to boost the spirits of 125 youth this holiday season. Visit www.familyalternatives.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone's mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Through Keystone Community Services' youth programs, toys and gifts were provided to the children at their two youth program sites. Keystone was able to spread holiday cheer to 135 youth this holiday season. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

MORE Community Services provides refugees and immigrants with the education and support they seek to become fully engaged members of our community. Through MORE Community Services, TopLine provided 6 families with rice cookers to help prepare holiday meals this season. Visit www.more-empowerment.org to learn more.

YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Established 165 years ago, the Ys provide life-strengthening services across the greater Twin Cities metro region, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin communities. YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services distributed holiday gifts, winter gear and personal care supplies to youth and adults in their Youth and Family Services programs. To learn more about the Y's mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota's 13th largest, with assets of more than $650 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul's Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union's foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

TopLine Federal Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/834afad5-5b39-4c29-80bb-d172513fb29b