UFA Named one of Alberta's Top 75 Employers 10 years in a row!

Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at UFA has done it again! The co-operative responsible for serving farmers and ranchers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and BC was named as one of Alberta's Top 75 employers for the tenth year in a row.

UFA has been recognized for creating an inclusive environment, recruiting a diverse workforce, and putting people first. Innovation, community engagement, and employee wellness also contribute to the 113-year-old co-operative being a desirable place to work. Additionally, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other key initiatives that improve the team member experience on site, and at home, were top of the list.

"Being recognized as an Alberta Top 75 Employer for the last decade is a tribute to our co-operative. We continually evaluate the ways we can evolve as an employer of choice in Alberta. Our focus on building and sustaining an engaged and diverse team and our commitment to work-life balance is unwavering," says Scott Bolton, President and CEO. "At UFA our values are intrinsically woven into everything we do. We believe in co-operation, collaboration, and integrity, and we pride ourselves on being a trusted and reliable supplier of petroleum, crop, livestock, building products and services. We empower team members to feel a sense of belonging and to bring their best selves to work as we champion the agriculture industry."

"UFA is proud to be recognized as a preferred employer and especially as a leading employer in the agriculture sector. Together, we are committed to helping support the business of agriculture, regardless of the challenges that we may face. We know that if we work together and keep our members and customers at the heart of everything we do, we can adapt and overcome any challenges. In 2022, we will continue to provide top-notch service and products to our members and customers, keeping each other safe while doing it," says Kevin Hoppins, Board Chair.

UFA offers flexibility, opportunities for professional development and a culture that is built on co-operative values. "At the end of the day, we all want to be challenged, inspired and feeling like we are performing meaningful work. At UFA we have worked hard to build a culture where our employees feel rewarded in every sense. From professional development and opportunities for advancement, to a focus on well-being and work-life balance, we've built something strong, and we're honoured to be recognized for our commitment by being selected as a 2022 Alberta Top 75 Employer," adds Bolton.

"The Alberta employers chosen for this year's list show a strong understanding of the need to come together during challenging times," adds Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp. "From taking care of employees' wellness and mental health needs during the pandemic to supporting local community groups under strain, these organizations have gone the extra distance to keep people together."

This year marks the 17th anniversary of the Alberta's Top Employers competition, a special designation that recognizes employers in the province that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Alberta; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public-sector.

"This recognition was made possible by the collective dedication of our people who share a sense of responsibility to building a workplace that is mutually beneficial and to making our communities better through robust community investment involvement," says Bolton. "While we are always focused on work that contributes to the continued growth of the agriculture sector and in turn, the Alberta economy, we know we are only as good as our people. I would like to thank all of our team members that take their jobs, and our collective success, to heart."

The full list of Alberta's Top Employers for 2022 was announced today in a special magazine published in the Calgary Herald and Edmonton Journal, check out UFA's feature on page 66. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners, with hundreds of stories and photos, were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage. Enjoy UFA's Top Employer feature article here.

