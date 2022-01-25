Global Military GPS And GNSS Devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Military GPS And GNSS Devices Market Report 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Military GPS And GNSS Devices and Forecasts Market Segment by Category, (Land Based GPS/GNSS, Air Based GPS/GNSS, Naval GPS/GNSS) Market Segment by Device Type, (Wearable GPS Trackers, Plug in GPS Trackers, Hardwired GPS Trackers, Battery operated GPS Trackers, Other Device Type) Market Segment by GNSS Receivers Type, (Multi-Constellation Receivers, Multi-Frequency Receivers, Augmentation Receivers, Differential, Assistance, Software Receivers) Market Segment by Type, (Data loggers, Data pushers, Data pullers, Covert GPS trackers) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global military GPS and GNSS devices market was valued at US$2606 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Innovations In Navigation And Positioning Devices

GPS navigation systems are based on positioning, as the name implies. The device's receiver picks up positioning signals from satellites, which is how positioning works. These signals subsequently calculate the receiving device's co-ordinates, resulting in a location position. GPS satellites, on the other hand, do not have the finest penetration strength, and their signals frequently struggle to penetrate building walls and exteriors. The use of Bluetooth and battery-powered beacons is a well-known navigation method. Signals from beacons installed inside the building may normally be used by a smartphone to calculate device location. The programme provides the user with a drawn-out navigational route based on the positioning and navigational information received from the beacons.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military GPS And GNSS Devices Market?

COVID-19 has a demonstrable economic influence on security enterprises all over the world. No industry appears to be immune to the impacts of such an unexpected, shocking, and globally significant occurrence as this one. Many firms, especially those in the security sector, have been impacted by the pandemic. Every firm has had to adapt in order to survive in these difficult times, but what is the future forecast for enterprises in the security industry? The long-term consequences of the epidemic are still being felt, and as businesses plan their resources for the coming year, consumer insights are an excellent source of information to help them do so. As many buildings lay unoccupied, there was a significant demand for video surveillance solutions; however, empty buildings meant budgets focused on cost-cutting, leading many small and medium-sized firms to turn to low-cost DIY solutions. There are plenty of DIY security systems with video functions that can serve as a temporary safety solution for medium-sized organisations where there is some existing access control system, especially if you don't have the funds to put in all the equipment.

What are the current market drivers?

Increasing Adoption Of UAVs By Armed Forces

During the forecast period, the worldwide unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is likely to be hampered by a lack of adequate air traffic control and the high costs involved with the manufacturing process. Furthermore, data security and end-to-end encryption maintenance are projected to raise manufacturers' expenditure in the industry, which are the primary hurdles in the worldwide unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market throughout the forecast period. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) development is mostly driven by regulatory development around the world. The primary customers for manufacturers in the worldwide unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market are developed countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, and China, among others. Furthermore, the growing use of UAVs for leisure, transportation, and agricultural purposes is predicted to create demand prospects in the industry, boosting the global UAV market's growth.

Rising Investments In Satellite Navigation Programs

Because of the growing demand for real-time information in a number of applications ranging from automobiles to autonomous robots, navigation systems are becoming more widely adopted around the world. With the evolution of technology, these systems have evolved and now provide a variety of navigation services and facilities, resulting in a significant service ecosystem centred on navigation technologies. They have a variety of functions in addition to establishing the location or direction of vehicles, such as assisting with weather alerts, tracking parcels and shipments, improving traffic flow, and so on. These systems are also employed in a variety of advanced applications to make smart spaces easier to operate. Various GPS systems are used in mining, aviation, surveying, agriculture, maritime, and military applications. The market has grown dramatically in recent years as a result of increased global trade and marine traffic. Governments all over the world have made significant expenditures in the implementation of navigation systems across several industry verticals.

Where are the market opportunities?

M-Code Approved Anti-Jamming Systems

Until date, the military has relied on the traditional P(Y) signal, which is a BPSK-modulated encrypted wideband transmission. When compared to the civilian C/A code, which is currently used by the vast majority of GPS receivers, it provides better accuracy and resistance to jamming. However, in today's environment, the P(Y) code has a disadvantage: its large main lobe lies immediately on top of the C/A code signal , thus occupying the same spectrum. The military P(Y) signal is at the very least weakened, if not jammed, when the civilian C/A signal is jammed. It also employs a rudimentary encryption system that falls short of today's cyber security standards. On the other hand, the M-code transmission is the first military GPS signal to employ the BOC modulation method. Signals using BOC modulation have an unique two-lobe look, with the energy of the signal distributed away from the band centre.

Miniature And Lightweight Designs

Because of the NewSpace industry's rapid growth, more modular components are being used, and numerous manufacturers are already producing GPS receivers as stand-alone devices. It's critical to choose the correct GPS receiver to ensure that satellite runs well. Take a look at some of the aspects that should be considered when making this decision. also give a rundown of a variety of GPS receivers on the market, all of which are listed on the satsearch platform to assist choose the finest one. Many ground-based applications use GPS receivers, from large-scale industrial transport navigation systems to fitness trackers and smartphones. Utilizing GPS receivers in space, on the other hand, is a far more difficult undertaking than using them on the ground. The majority of terrestrial applications use Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) components that are intended for specific operations and have typical ground-based features. The difference between these uses and space-based GPS is not only in the components used, but also in the software embedded, because GPS receivers designed for terrestrial use are typically not tuned to accommodate the large variations in received signal Doppler frequencies that are common with satellites orbiting the Earth.

The major players operating in the military GPS and GNSS devices market are Elbit Systems Limited, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Safran SA, Trimble Inc., CalAmp Corp., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co Ltd, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sierra Wireless, Inc., The Boeing Company, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd, Juniper Networks, Inc., QinetiQ Group plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp,, Cobham Ltd.These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

