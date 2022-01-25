TAG Associates Nominated for Four Industry Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that the firm was nominated for two Family Wealth Report (FWR) awards and two Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards.



One 2022 FWR nomination is for Best Multi-Family Office in the $5-$15 billion assets under management category. The other is for Stacy Haislip, TAG's Director of Portfolio Management, who is nominated for Rising Star Under 40.

The 2022 PAM nominations are in the categories of Best Family Office – Due Diligence Processes and Best Family Office – Long-Term Investment Philosophy.

"It was another year of challenges in 2021, but our team remained focused and committed to our clients throughout, and we're pleased with the results," said David Basner, CEO of TAG. "Our investment team performed exceptionally detailed diligence and positioned our clients for potentially volatile financial markets this coming year and beyond. We're proud of the whole team's efforts, and we plan to build on all that we accomplished in 2022."

TAG won the PAM 2021 Best Family Office-Due Diligence award, and has been nominated for numerous other PAM and FWR awards over the years.

Ms. Haislip has had significant recognition recently for her skills and accomplishments, including being named by Crain's as one of 2021's Notable Women on Wall Street and in 2020 as one of its Notable Women in Financial Advice.

PAM will host a virtual awards presentation on Feb. 9th, and FWR will have an awards ceremony on May 4th at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)



TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.

Michael Wichman Dooley Wichman Communications 917-526-0855 michael@dooleywichman.com