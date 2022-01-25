Metapreneurs Bought Land for Holders After Selling Out All 11,111 Collection

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the sale of the Metapreneurs' NFTs first went live, there were drops of sales here and there. An avalanche of sales swept in leading to the sell-out of all 11,111 NFTs in the Metapreneurs' collection.
Remarking on the success, Jad Fakhani, Co-founder and CMO said, "We sold out! Step 1 is done, the real work starts now. Let's make our holders proud to be a Metapreneur"
Metapreneurs is the biggest community of entrepreneurs on the Metaverse, created on the Ethereum blockchain. The non-generative assets are custom-made from 180+ hand-drawn traits which guarantee the uniqueness of each NFT. These NFTs are then available for minting on the project website for a cost.
Following the sale, the Metapreneurs' NFT collection is now held in approximately 6,000 unique wallets which is one of the biggest number of holders per project with an average of almost 1.8/holder.
With over 90% of the collection unavailable for sale on the secondary market, it is clear the community believes in the vision of the team and is already pitching its tent with the project. Additionally, the collection is listed as one of the top 100 projects on OpenSea.
Many popular influencers have joined the Metapreneurs bandwagon. Some of them are Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Riyad Mehrez, and Nick Austin.
Holders of the Metapreneur assets will have access to an elite community of successful entrepreneurs and a never-ending list of utilities. They will also be able to vote on important decisions regarding the project's direction and enjoy exclusive offers ranging from airdrops to private masterminds and exclusive courses.
Project Roadmap in Full Gear
After completing the sales, the team had proceeded to purchase land for its virtual headquarters in Decentraland. This is in line with the project roadmap. Using the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) model, community members will be able to vote on updates in the headquarters.
Currently, there are plans for the start of accelerator programs for the best projects on the ecosystem, a community wallet to fund such projects, and a web 3.0 platform for the project.
At the time of writing this, the project has a market cap of $6,435,412 and a floor price of 0.22ETH per NFT.
About Metapreneur
Metapreneur is the biggest community of entrepreneurs on the Metaverse, created on the Ethereum blockchain. It consists of 11,111 Unique & High Utility NFTs, which give you access to the HQ in Decentraland, staking, a FREE 3D version of your NFT, and much more. The company has detailed its plans in its roadmap, which is available at: https://www.themetapreneurs.com/#roadmap-section
