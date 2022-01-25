The ostomy care market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2022–2027

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ostomy Care Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221900/?utm_source=GNW





OSTOMY CARE MARKET INSIGHTS



Ostomy care products are designed to enhance and improve patients' quality of life who undergo ostomy surgery. Many key players and regional players are offering a wide range of bags and accessories for the management of ostomy thereby, contributing to the growth of the ostomy care market.



SNIPPETS



• The increasing role of telehealth, demand for home health care agencies, and active involvement of vendors will contribute to the growth of the market.

• An increasing new generation of ostomy devices will positively impact the growth of the global ostomy care market.

• The reimbursement program is contributing to the growth of ostomy care products in developed economies.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Ostomy care market during the forecast period:



• The emergence of Next -Generation ostomy care

• High Demand for Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates

• High Growth Potential for Ostomy Care in Emerging Markets

• Increasing Adoption of Telehealth for Ostomy Care

• Prevalence of Health Conditions That Resulting in Ostomy Surgery

• Reimbursement policies in Developed Countries

• Technological Advancements in Ostomy Care Products



The report considers the present scenario of the ostomy care market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



OSTOMY CARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:



• Product Type

• System

• Usage

• Shape

• End-users

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The ostomy bags segment to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Ostomy bags are also called ostomy pockets or ostomy machines. They come in three distinct sorts and with various alternatives which are benefiting the market globally.

• Continent ileostomy and continent urostomy bags are other popular segments due to the occurrence of conditions such as incontinence and rise in obesity and individuals prone to diabetes.



Market Segmentation by Product



• Ostomy Bags

o Surgery

Colostomy Surgery Bag

Ileostomy Surgery Bag

Urostomy Surgery Bag

• Ostomy Accessories



Market Segmentation by System



• One-piece System

• Two-piece Systems



Market Segmentation by Usage



• Drainable Ostomy Care Products

• Closed-end Ostomy Care Products



Market Segmentation by Shape



• Flat Ostomy Care Products

• Convex Ostomy Care Products



Market Segmentation by End-User



• Hospitals

• Post-Acute care center

• Home care



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Germany is the major revenue generator in the European market. The country is experiencing healthy growth due to the increasing demand for ostomy pouches, accessories, and services at a rapid rate.

• French health care system is one of the best services of public health care in the world. The health care system in France is made up of a fully integrated network of public and private hospitals, doctors, and other medical service providers.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Key players are dominating the global market with substantially greater financial, manufacturing, marketing, and technical resources that enable well-established brands, widespread distribution channels, broader product offerings, and an established customer base.

• Coloplast is the market leader with a dominant share in the global ostomy care market. The Coloplast's main revenue driver products are SenSura Mio and the Brava range of supporting products. There is a massive pool of many mid-sized and emerging vendors contributing to the growth of the market.



Prominent Vendors



• Coloplast group

• Hollister

• ConvaTec

• B.Braun Melsungen.



Other Prominent Vendors



• Marlen Manufacturing & Development

• ALCARE

• Welland Medical

• Nu-Hope Laboratories

• Cymed

• Schena Ostomy Technologies

• Perma-Type

• Salts Healthcare

• Torbot Group

• Ostoform

• STOUQ

• ALTREBO LIMITADA

• Eakin

• Anacapa Technologies

• Safe n Simple

• KEM Enterprises

• 3M

• Smith+Nephew

• Fortis Medical Products

• Stomagienics

• Trio Healthcare

• Global Surgimed Industries

• Colo-Majic Enterprises

• Peak Medical

• GHD GesundHeits GmbH Deutschland

• NB Products

• Alliance Pharmaceuticals



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the ostomy care market?

2. What are the latest trends in the global stoma or ostomy care market?

3. Who are the key players in the ostomy care industry?

4. Which are the key end-users adopting ostomy care products?

5. What are the factors driving the ostomy care and accessories market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________