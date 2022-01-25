IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Expands Collaboration with GSMI to Serve as Official Media Sponsor for All 2022 Events

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will be collaborating with the Global Strategic Management Institute ("GSMI") as the Official Media Sponsor for all of its upcoming 2022 events.

GSMI, a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, has a footprint in more than 100 countries. The organization has established a strong reputation as a leader in the industry of executive education, hosting conferences, summits, workshops and training sessions that combine rich learning environments with the opportunity to network with today's most relevant thought leaders, speakers and practitioners. The company was recently praised for working with more than 92% of the Fortune 500 and has been recognized as one of San Diego's Top 100 Emerging Companies.

GSMI's event line-up currently includes:

- Talent Acquisition Week (January 24-28, 2022)

- Future Workforce Virtual Conference (February 16-18, 2022)

- Social Media Strategies Summit (February 23-24, 2022)

- Social Media Strategies Summit First Responders (May 9-12, 2022)

- Social Media Strategies Summit Public Agencies and Government (May 9-12, 2022)

- Social Media & Influencer Strategies Summit (June 7-10, 2022)

Additional events will be announced in the near future. For more information about GSMI and its complete roster of events, visit https://gsmiweb.com/events/.

"We are delighted to continue our collaboration with IBN throughout 2022," said Breanna Jacobs, Vice President of Conference Production for GSMI. "IBN's widespread syndication network and dozens of trusted brands deliver incredible exposure. The team's multifaceted approach complements our existing strategy to reach larger audiences and generate additional buzz around our events."

In addition to the news coverage provided by its BioMedWire and NetworkNewsWire brands, IBN is also set to provide GSMI with social media coverage for each event. Collectively, IBN's 50+ brands reach more than 2 million likes and followers across various platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

"Our team is always excited for new opportunities to work alongside the GSMI team," said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for IBN. "GSMI's close ties with the Fortune 500 corporate world is a testament to their stellar reputation for organizing exceptional events. We are thrilled to be extending our collaboration to include GSMI's entire slate of events over the upcoming year."

