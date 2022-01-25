Hollingsworth expands on sustainability initiatives by enrolling Metro Detroit locations in DTE Energy's MIGreenPower program

Detroit, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy DTE and Hollingsworth, a value-added third-party logistics business for manufacturing and distribution companies across the United States, today announced Hollingsworth's enrollment in DTE's MIGreenPower program.

MIGreenPower enables DTE Electric customers to attribute more of their energy use to the company's wind and solar parks and is now one of the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the country. Hollingsworth has enrolled three Metro Detroit locations in the program, totaling 4,000 megawatt hours annually. This has the environmental benefit equivalent to avoiding the greenhouse gas emissions from 616 passenger vehicles driven for one year.*

Hollingsworth, founded in 1991 and headquartered in Dearborn, is a Native American-owned and minority business-certified leading provider of third-party logistics supply chain solutions. From complex order fulfillment strategies to detailed assembly and kitting operations, the company's experience-backed supply chain solutions optimize the effectiveness, accuracy and cost of logistics to drive business for its customers. A key focus for Hollingsworth has been expanding its sustainability initiatives, including recycling hundreds of tons of materials each year.

"As a supplier with 29 locations across the country and more than eight million square feet of warehouse and production space, we know that sustainability is imperative to our company's success," said Michael McNamara, president, Hollingsworth. "Taking steps to reduce our carbon footprint will minimize the harmful impacts that come with the modern supply chain and significantly benefit the environment. We're proud to enroll in MIGreenPower and know that we're helping create a cleaner future for all."

Hollingsworth joins more than 47,000 residential and 450 business MIGreenPower subscribers, including Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Bedrock Detroit and the University of Michigan. Through enrollment, customers are able to reduce their carbon footprint while accelerating the development of wind and solar projects in Michigan. To date, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled more than 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, which has the environmental benefit of taking more than 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hollingworth to MIGreenPower," said Brian Calka, director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. "The program continues to be an effective, affordable way for our customers to meet their environmental goals, and Hollingsworth joins an incredible number of people and businesses using MIGreenPower to support Michigan's sustainable future."

DTE is Michigan's largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, with 50 wind and solar parks generating enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 homes. By 2025, the company will invest another $3 billion in renewable energy infrastructure and double its generation from these clean energy resources. DTE is committed to continued growth of its renewable energy portfolio as part of its goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

About Hollingsworth

Hollingsworth's core strengths in technology, agility, diversity and experience are key differentiating benefits that demonstrate that we are the leading 3PL service provider for companies looking for a warehousing supply chain partner. Focusing on the Automotive, Aerospace, Government, Industrial and Retail verticals, Hollingsworth specializes in small and large commodity supply chain management, packaging for direct shipments to our customers' distribution centers, fulfillment, just-in-time assembly, fastener management and reverse logistics services throughout North America. This is all underpinned with a fully integrated warehouse operating system supported by customized SAP technology. Information about Hollingsworth is available at hollingsworthllc.com, twitter.com/HLGSWRTH, linkedin.com/Hollingsworth-logistics and facebook.com/HollingsworthLLC.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy DTE is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

