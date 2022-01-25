BriteCore Names Richard Dyke as Chief Revenue Officer

San Mateo, CA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore announced today that Richard Dyke has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. BriteCore customers have enjoyed strong competitive advantage through greatly increased agent mindshare, more productive operations, and future-proofed core systems. BriteCore growth increased in 2021, a strong indicator that the company's substantial investment in technology is resonating in the market. Adding Dyke to the executive team will help BriteCore grow at a faster rate by enabling more insurers to modernize their core systems.

Ray Villeneuve, BriteCore's Chief Executive Officer, said "We are pleased to welcome Rich to our senior leadership team. Rich has an impressive career trajectory building sales teams and efficient processes in the B2B technology space ranging from pre-revenue, venture-funded startups to large public and private equity-backed growth companies. He has a strong track record building high value strategic relationships with peer executives in the financial services space and is a natural leader and team builder. Rich joins BriteCore at the right time to further execute our growth plans as we leverage our significant investment in building our best in class cloud native core system for property and casualty insurers, MGAs and Insuretechs."

"Insurance modernization and core system transformation initiatives are accelerating at an unparalleled rate, creating huge business opportunities for insurers to innovate, gain a competitive edge, and reach new frontiers," said Dyke. "I'm excited to join BriteCore at this pivotal time when the insurance industry is seizing technology advancements faster than ever before. I look forward to the opportunity to build and expand the capabilities and growth potential of our insurer partners."

Dyke has built and led top sales organizations for companies such as Stentor/Philips Healthcare Informatics, Radisphere/Sheridan, WekaIO, Riverbed, and EMC. He is a graduate of UMass Amherst and is based in Silicon Valley.

About BriteCore

BriteCore is a cloud-native platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, enhances the customer experience, and delivers great efficiency gains. BriteCore provides end-to-end support for insurance operations that includes core policy administration, an agent and policyholder portal, rapid product configuration, underwriting rules and rating, billing management, claims management, document management, and reporting. As a cloud-native solution, BriteCore is continuously updated with the latest technology innovations, maximum security, and durability at scale. For more information, please visit www.britecore.com.







Kim Tambo, Senior Manager Corporate Communications BriteCore 978.319.1656 kimberly.tambo@britecore.com