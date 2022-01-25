Genesis HealthCare Raises Approximately $100,000 as a National Team for Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 70 teams affiliated with Genesis HealthCare joined the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's® in the fight to end Alzheimer's disease. Despite the pandemic, participants for the National Team raised approximately $100,000 to fund Alzheimer's Association care, support and research programs. Genesis HealthCare has continued to add to their lifetime achievement of more than $1,000,000 in support of the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's.



"I was inspired by Genesis HealthCare participants joining in the fight against Alzheimer's disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer's," said Chief Operating Officer, Melissa Powell. "With the funds raised, the Alzheimer's Association will be able to provide much needed education, support services and care to families affected by this devastating disease, as well as fund critically-needed Alzheimer's research."

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The dedication of Genesis HealthCare will help the Alzheimer's Association continue to move forward with its vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

As one of the largest skilled nursing providers in the country, Genesis HealthCare cares for seniors with Alzheimer's or dementia on a daily basis. The Company has more than 50 affiliated facilities with dedicated, secured Memory Support units specializing in the care of residents with Alzheimer's or dementia.

Genesis HealthCare is dedicated to improving the lives we touch through the delivery of high-quality healthcare and everyday compassion.



About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 22 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 43 states, and the District of Columbia. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's. Together, we can end Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

