The teleradiology market was valued at USD 6.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.81 billion by 2027

TELERADIOLOGY MARKET INSIGHTS
Radiology is one of the segments that adopt digital technology in a faster phase than other healthcare segments. Medical imaging is one of the largely researched fields. Nines, one of the teleradiology companies in 2020, received the US FDA clearance for its Nines AI medical device, which supports the automated radiological review of CT Head images. This helps them to indicate the possible presence of various time-critical and life-threatening indications, intracranial indications.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Teleradiology market during the forecast period:
• Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teleradiology Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour
• Increased Outsourcing of Teleradiology Services
• Increased Adoption of Telehealth
• Shortage of Radiologists
• Shift Toward Digitalization in Radiology
• Increasing Demand for Nighthawk & Speciality Modalities
The report considers the present scenario of the teleradiology market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.
The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
TELERADIOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION
• This research report includes a detailed segmentation by
• Product Type
• Imaging Technique
• Application
• End-users
• Geography
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
• The services segment dominated the market accounting and demand for the services across the globe. The primary revenue generation for this happens through the service provided for the clients. Larger hospitals directly partner with the teleradiology service providers and completely take care of teleradiology services across the clock and increase patient access.
Market Segmentation by Product
• Services
• General Consultation
• Night Hawk & Emergency
• Speciality/ Elective
• Second opinion
• Software and Hardware
Market Segmentation by Imaging Technique
• Ultrasound
• X-ray
• CT (computer tomography)
• MRI
• Mammography
• PET/SPECT
• Others
Market Segmentation by Application
• Cardiology
• Orthopedic
• Oncology
• Neurology
• Gastroenterology
• Dental
• Obstetrics & Gynaecology
• Others
Market Segmentation by End-Users
• Hospitals and clinics
• Diagnostic Imaging Centers & Labs
• Ambulatory Care Centers & Urgent Care Centers
• Others
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
• In the global teleradiology market, North America accounted for the share of 50%. Radiology and cardiology are the two leading teleradiology and telehealth applications in the region.
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Spain
• Poland
• Netherlands
APAC
• Japan
• China
• Australia
• India
• South Korea
Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
The Middle East and Africa
• Turkey
• South Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Iran
• Israel
VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Philips plans to build its teleradiology services platform based on the US company Direct Radiology. This company plans to scale the support to radiologists globally.
Prominent Vendors
• Koninklijke Philips
• Radiology partners
• Teleradiology solution
Other Prominent Vendors
• Agfa
• Cloudex Radiology
• Cerner
• Doctor Net
• Everlight Radiology
• FUJIFILM
• Matrix Imaging Solutions
• Medweb
• Medica
• Mayfair
• Nautilus Medical
• NightHawk Radiology
• Nines
• NucleusHealth
• Nextrad
• ONRAD
• RamSoft
• Radmedic
• Real Rads
• Speciality Teleradiology
• Siemens Healthineers
• Telediagnosis Solutions
• Telerad Tech
• Telemedicine Clinic
• Telediagnosys Solutions
• USARAD.COM
• Vesta Teleradiology
• Voyager Imaging
• WebRad
• 4Ways Healthcare
• 5C Network
