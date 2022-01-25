Sol Systems Partners with Community Organizations to Scale Impact

Washington, DC, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Systems, LLC, a national solar energy company focused on coupling renewable energy procurement and investment with community impact, today announced its first set of investments associated with its Master Power Purchase and Community Impact Agreement with Microsoft. The partnership combines a 500MW framework power purchase agreement (one of the country's largest) with a groundbreaking strategy to invest in under-resourced communities and people disproportionately impacted by climate change.

As an initial step, Sol Systems has contributed $200,000 to four community-based organizations focused on communities in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington DC and one new national non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the solar industry. Through the partnership, Sol will invest at least $50 Million in underserved communities across the US with approximately $1.2 Million in 2022. The five initial partner organizations are: GRID Alternatives Mid-Atlantic, PowerCorps PHL, Bright Solar Futures, Groundswell, and Black Owners of Solar Services (BOSS). Each partnership is unique and is focused on workforce development, energy access or community resiliency. This initial step is intended to lay the groundwork for future partnerships and future investments over the next 20 years.

"We're proud to be partnering with these innovative organizations and beginning the very important journey we've undertaken with Microsoft. These partnerships are the seeds of Sol's long-term effort and holistic strategy to maximize community impact as we develop and operate renewable energy infrastructure that will power America's future," said Yuri Horwitz, co-founder and CEO, Sol Systems.

"Microsoft is committed to building a more just and equitable sustainable future in the US and around the world. We plan to have 100% of our electricity consumption, 100% of the time, matched by zero carbon energy purchases by 2030, with co-benefits for under-resourced communities," said Danielle Decatur, director of datacenter environmental sustainability at Microsoft.

"We're grateful for this partnership with Sol Systems, which gives us the opportunity to expand our workforce development footprint in the District and beyond. Communities are becoming more and more marginalized. This investment will advance environmental justice by creating pathways into the solar workforce for people of color and in the most underserved communities in our region," said Elijah Perry, Executive Director, GRID Alternatives Mid-Atlantic

"PowerCorpsPHL is committed to bringing economic opportunities to our community that provide our members with pathways for individual growth through sustainable careers. Solar infrastructure has become one of fastest-growing career tracts and has offered our members exposure to a thriving and in-demand industry. We're proud to partner with Sol Systems to ensure that access to these opportunities continue in our communities," said Julia Hillengas, Executive Director, PowerCorps PHL, a program of EducationWorks.

"This partnership with Sol Systems helps us deepen our commitment to creating a diverse and more equitable clean energy workforce here in Philadelphia. Bright Solar Futures ensures that all communities are able to benefit from the clean energy transition by creating on-ramps to the growing green economy," said Emily Schapira, President, and CEO of the Philadelphia Energy Authority on behalf of Bright Solar Futures, a Philadelphia Energy Authority Workforce Development Program.

"The solar and storage resiliency centers we are developing in service to Baltimore deliver crucial support to our low-income neighbors, including the generous work at the City of Refuge, the resiliency center that will benefit from our partnership with Sol Systems. All of the benefits will flow to the City of Refuge, one of Baltimore's first resiliency centers. The solar generation there will also reduce the facility's own electricity bills - freeing up funds for additional direct services," said Michelle Moore, CEO of Groundswell.

"BOSS is excited to partner with Sol Systems on our shared goal of building a just, diverse, vibrant, thriving, and accessible marketplace of renewable energy solutions for entrepreneurs and communities alike." Said Ajulo Othow, President, Black Owners of Solar Services (BOSS) Board of Directors.

