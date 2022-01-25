Sun Pacific Holding Corp. Launches new website link to offer FoxESS Inverter and Energy Storage Solution Products for North America, South America and Australia

MANALAPAN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. SNPW is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Sun Pacific Power Corp (SPP) has launched a new weblink for FoxESS Co. LTD after becoming an authorized distributor for the full FoxESS line of energy storage products throughout North America, South America and Australia. Sun Pacific Power web link https://sunpacificpower.com/fox-ess/ will allow our distributors and clients access to our product line.
FoxESS is a global leader in the development of inverter products and energy storage solutions. Engineered by some of the world's leading inverter and battery experts, FoxESS products are breaking new ground in the increasingly important clean energy field; offering customers the most advanced product features currently available, coupled with unrivalled performance, product longevity and technical reliability.
Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp. said, "We are proud to release our new weblink for our FoxESS batteries and inverters and with our secured distribution rights for their unmatched energy storage solutions throughout North America, South America and also Australia we are happy to add these products to our portfolio to become a one stop shop in the renewable energy space" https://sunpacificpower.com/fox-ess/ With our affiliation to FoxESS we are able to help the growing storage needs of US residents and new rebate programs being offered for power storage being launched in states like Connecticut https://www.power-grid.com/energy-storage/connecticut-launches-incentives-for-behind-the-meter-batteries/ and Florida https://t.co/gsZQBTaDFx
For more information on FoxESS visit their website at: https://www.fox-ess.com/
About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.
Sun Pacific Holding Corp. SNPW uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit http://www.sunpacificholding.com
Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
IR Contact
Sun Pacific Holding Corp
345 Highway 9 South Suite 388
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242
Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com
Website: http://www.sunpacificholding.com
