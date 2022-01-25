New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Traceability Market- Analysis and Forecast (2017-2022)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04932431/?utm_source=GNW
The report is a compilation of the different segments of global food traceability market, including market breakdown by the application, technology, end users and geographical areas. Herein, the revenue generated from the application types, namely: meat, dairy, fresh produce and others; technology types, namely: RFID, GPS, barcodes and others; end users, namely: food manufacturers, retailers, warehouses and others; and geography, namely: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World is tracked to calculate the overall market size. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the food traceability market. It also includes the key participants involved in the industry at the relevant sections.
The report answers the following questions about the global food traceability market:
• What are the different factors driving the market and how will the impact change through the forecast period?
• What are the major factors challenging the growth of the global food traceability market and how can they be addressed through the forecast period?
• How will the market players leverage on key developments such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches among others?
• Which region will lead the global food traceability market by the end of the forecast period?
• What are the prevalent application types and what is the market size for each of them?
• What are the prevalent technology types and what is the market size for each of them?
• What are the prevalent end users and what is the market size for each of them?
• How will the competitive rivalry evolve through the forecast period?
The report puts a special emphasis on the market share of the different applications of food traceability technologies, owing to the changing paradigms in the industry. In spite of this, due to the weak technical systems and overlapping and conflicting demands, a majority of potential new entrants resist from adopting food traceability technologies. The reports further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the revenue generated by the end users in the food traceability market.
The most often used strategy for developing a better hold on to the market has been through mergers & acquisitions, followed by business expansion. Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies & developmental activities of recent years.
Furthermore, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Each geography details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. The prominent players operating in the global food traceability market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, C.H. Robinson, Cognex Corporation, E.I. DU PONT DE Nemours and Company, Infor, and SGS S.A among others.
