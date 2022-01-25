AsicMachines Introduces Latest Cryptocurrency Asic Hardware, Aims to Reshape Crypto Mining

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AsicMachines is quickly emerging as a promising investment opportunity for crypto enthusiasts around the world. The company's three power packed ASIC miners AM1, AM2, and AM PRO have already gained a lot of attention because of their ability to generate 100% return on investment within just one month. Many common people without any technological expertise or mining experience are now considering these miners as a profitable investment option.

AM Pro – AsicMachines Model PRO

The exceptional profit making potential of the miners from AsicMachines can be attributed to their extremely high hash rates that are unprecedented in the world of crypto mining. To further enhance the profitability of the products, they also have very low power consumption. The three miners can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with low power consumptions and high hash rates.

AsicMachines has also done its bit to deliver higher ROI to its customers by covering the delivery and custom fees for them. The company also offers 2 years international product warranty covering all types of software or hardware issues.

"In these tough times, crypto mining can be a lucrative and steady investment opportunity, provided the right kind of hardware is available. This is exactly we have tried to deliver. Most importantly, you don't have to be a technology expert to enjoy these benefits," said Jorge Quinlan, Chief Financial Officer of AsicMachines.

To find out more, please visit https://asicmachines.net/.

About AsicMachines: AsicMachines is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.

https://asicmachines.net/