Rookout Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout, the dynamic observability platform for cloud-native applications, announced today that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Technical Partner, providing Google Cloud customers with a seamless experience while troubleshooting and debugging cloud-native applications.
Google Cloud customers can now fetch data on the fly by leveraging Rookout's dynamic observability platform, which enables developers to avoid the headache of having to write new code and redeploy applications when doing root cause analysis. As a Google Cloud partner, Rookout offers every engineer real time access to code level data, which allows organizations to enjoy the following benefits:
- Reduce troubleshooting and debugging time by up to 80%
- Enable R&D to focus on new features and velocity
- Ensure a great customer experience by minimizing MTTR
"This new partnership allows developers who create solutions that integrate with or run on Google Cloud to complement their products and solutions with Rookout Dynamic Observability," said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout. "The magic of Rookout is the ability to add log lines dynamically and fetch any piece of data on demand, without having to write new code and wait for re-deployments."
The Rookout solution can now be accessed directly from the Google Cloud Partner Directory . For more information, please visit Rookout.com
About Rookout
Rookout, the dynamic observability company, is a cloud-native debugging and live data collection platform, which allows software engineers to instantly access the code-level data they need in order to troubleshoot and understand complex, modern applications. Designed from the ground up for production environments, Rookout provides real-time answers to real-time questions, enabling users to solve customer issues 5x faster.
Contact
Adam LaGreca
Founder of 10KMedia
631-664-6816
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
