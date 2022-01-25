U.S. Gain Hires Todd Pendexter to Support West Coast Growth

Appleton, WI, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Gain®, a leader in the development and distribution of alternative fuel and renewable thermal energy, is excited to welcome Todd Pendexter as their new Business Development Manager for West Coast markets.
Within this role, Pendexter's focus will be on helping organizations adopt Sustainable Energy Solutions℠ throughout Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. From transportation emission reductions to thermal emissions abatement, he will guide medium- and heavy-duty fleets and corporations in their journey to implement decarbonization strategies that align with their stated goals.
"Transportation directors are finding themselves operating in a new landscape, one where they must weigh the tradeoff between renewable natural gas, electric, and hydrogen prior to crafting their fueling strategy" shared Scott Hanstedt, Director of Sales for U.S. Gain. "From technology readiness, total cost of ownership, and environmental impact, the ideal blend of fuels truly varies on a per-application basis. With Todd's addition to our team, we will penetrate new markets - enabling fleets, across multiple sectors to define and implement their future of fuel, today."
Pendexter's tenure in the renewable space began with his role at Agilyx: an advanced recycling systems provider that converts difficult-to-recycle plastics into synthetic, crude oil. For over six years, he fostered business development with the company – working to minimize organizations' environmental impact. Later making a vertical move to Leanpath, a food waste prevention technology and solutions provider, Pendexter's focus shifted to food waste reduction practices, in turn, helping corporations achieve more sustainable facilities.
Most recently, Pendexter was the Director of Sales for Onboard Dynamics, an equipment manufacturer for natural gas compression technology, for nearly four years. In this role, he led sales efforts specific to launching their new GoFLO compressor into transportation markets. This included working with renewable natural gas providers to facilitate gas injection into natural gas pipelines - satisfying fleets' demand for low to carbon-negative fueling alternatives.
"I believe the transportation sector will play a major role in our country's efforts to decrease greenhouse gas emissions," noted Todd. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the U.S. Gain team where I can connect fleet operators, attempting to lower their transportation-related carbon footprint, with the right portfolio of alternative fuels."
"We are fortunate to welcome Todd into the U.S. Gain team," shared President, Mike Koel. "As more organizations set out to evaluate how transportation emission reductions fit into their overarching corporate sustainability goals, or how alternative fuels will ensure compliance with upcoming legislation, he will be that trusted partner for fleets."
