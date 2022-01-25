Mobile Legends: Bang Bang First-Ever NFT Sold Out on Binance NFT in 2 Minutes

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 19th January 11 AM UTC, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, one of the world's top mobile multiplayer online games, with the support of NFKings - the leading NFT creatives and distribution, launched its first-ever NFT, "The Aspirants" series, consisting of 24,700 mystery boxes on the Binance NFT marketplace. Within 2 minutes, this series of NFT mystery boxes were snapped up by fervent fans, grossing over $617,500 in total revenue!

Binance NFT is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider providing the best quality and NFTs to its users. Binance NFT has also aimed to build the biggest GameFi NFT trading platform. Since its debut in June, the platform has partnered with over 100+ world-renowned IPs.

This NFT series collection has offered 12 unique mystery boxes of 4 different ranks, each containing a digital figurine and exclusive animations of two popular female heroes: Layla and Fanny bringing to the fans the upcoming in-game skins including "Miss Hiraki and Blade of Kibou".

With the metaverse concept taking off, the interest in non-fungible tokens has risen. MLBB has taken the first step towards the new world. Who's next?

About Binance NFT

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors, and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of three product lines Premium Events, Mystery Box, and a Marketplace, Binance NFT features valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all users.

About NFKings

NFKings is a leading NFT ecosystem platform that is focused on the three key pillars that build the foundation for a sustainable Metaverse. Firstly, the creation and production of branded NFTs that will form the content for the Metaverse. Secondly, the creation and production of NFT games will entertain users whilst allowing the growth of utility for these branded NFTs. Lastly, a beautifully created Metaverse that links NFTs and Game-Fi into one arena where all of us mingle, socialize, and interact. Welcome to the new internet world on the blockchain.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. Featuring real-time 5v5 battles against real opponents, take down the opposing team and enjoy the genuine MOBA experience on mobile with 10-second matchmaking and 10-minute matches.

