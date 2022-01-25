Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation Meets Development Milestone for its Guardian® XT™ Robotic Avatar System

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation ("Sarcos") STRC today announced that the Company successfully completed assembly of the Beta version of the Guardian® XT™ teleoperated dexterous mobile robotic avatar system at the end of 2021, as scheduled. The Guardian XT robot is an upper-body variant of the award-winning Sarcos Guardian® XO® full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton.



The Guardian XT system is a dual-armed teleoperated robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions, including at height. It is platform-agnostic and modular, enabling the robot to be mounted to a variety of mobile bases. The Beta version of the Guardian XT robot incorporates several technical improvements from the Alpha robot, including additional degrees of freedom in the wrist, upgraded software, more advanced end-effectors, and enhancements to the proprietary SenSuit™ motion capture controller.

Sarcos is currently conducting internal Beta testing of the Guardian XT robotic avatar system and expects to deliver units to partners for additional testing in mid-2022. Sarcos expects to commence initial production of the first commercial units of the Guardian XT robot, which will incorporate learnings from the Beta tests, at the end of 2022.

"We are extremely pleased with the progress we've made in the development of our Guardian XT robotic system," said Kiva Allgood, president and CEO, Sarcos. "We've made some notable improvements to the Beta version, and ultimately, we believe this robot will have a significant and positive impact on a variety of industries, enabling increased productivity while keeping the operator out of harm's way."

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation STRC is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Leveraging more than 30 years of research and development, Sarcos' mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, Guardian® XO®, and Guardian® XT™, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

