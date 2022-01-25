Blameless New CommsFlow(™) Streamlines How Engineers Manage Incidents and Keep All Stakeholders Informed

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blameless , the leading Reliability Engineering platform, is announcing the availability of its new CommsFlow product capability, designed to keep all stakeholders updated as the reliability of services and applications are impacted by incidents. The new CommsFlow streamlines all communication during and after incidents, significantly speeding up the critical task of delivering context-rich and timely updates to customers and internal teams. Updates are automatically sent at workflow transitions or as task reminders for on-call engineers, reducing the cognitive load, speeding time to resolution, and improving learning.

Reliability: Communication is Critical

Outages and incidents continue to be a challenge, especially in the era of complex, cloud-native products. On-call teams need focused time to troubleshoot and resolve as swiftly as possible. The business needs updates as the incident progresses and to be confident that it's being managed effectively. The added task of communicating is more than a distraction. Breaking focus to manually update stakeholders can be a major setback to resolving the incident. Automating communications to all relevant stakeholders is critical to reliability success.

Slack and Microsoft Teams are tools to collaborate, troubleshoot and make decisions during incidents. However, these tools become much more effective when a team integrates with a purpose-built reliability platform that orchestrates a playbook and automates communications.

Introducing CommsFlow(™)

Blameless' new CommsFlow is designed to run effective, automated, and comprehensive communication strategies, from incident resolution to retrospectives after completion. It makes the lift much lighter, keeps everyone up to speed, and most importantly, frees up engineering focus time.

Additional enhancements include tighter integration with Pagerduty, StatusPage, and Microsoft Teams Chat and Video. These features give engineers full control when managing incidents from beginning to end. Operations run smoothly, and teams focus precious time on development work.

Blameless New Product updates include:

CommsFlow: Automatically triggers communication flow using email, SMS, Slack, and Microsoft Teams based on changing incident and retrospective workflow conditions.

Automatically triggers communication flow using email, SMS, Slack, and Microsoft Teams based on changing incident and retrospective workflow conditions. Microsoft Teams: Blameless integration and chat bot now available on the Microsoft AppSource .

Blameless integration and chat bot now available on the Microsoft . Statuspage: Integration provides finer control of the specific services (components) that incidents are affecting.

Integration provides finer control of the specific services (components) that incidents are affecting. Pagerduty: Now users bring more context to incidents by linking the Pagerduty services impacted with simple bot commands inside your messaging tool.

"Managing incidents requires focused energy from your team. If we can alleviate that burden with features that automatically communicate at the right moments, it's a game changer for on-call teams," said Lyon Wong, Co-Founder and CEO, Blameless. "I'm impressed with early feedback from this powerful feature and grateful that its beginnings came from our own customers who rely on Blameless daily to stay reliable, with resilience."

"Reliability is an area that organizations must pay attention to," said Paul Nashawaty, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Engineers are under pressure to ship releases at a fast pace, yet they also need to focus on accessibility, performance and scale. This new CommsFlow helps teams better communicate at the right time with the right context. This equips on-call teams with the tools they need so they can focus on the important task of staying available and performant," added Nashawaty.

About Blameless

Blameless drives resiliency across the software lifecycle by operationalizing Reliability Engineering practices. Teams share a unified context during incidents, efficiently communicate, and resolve quickly. With detailed retrospectives, teams up-level and continuously improve end-user experiences. Leading brands such as Procore, Under Armour, Citrix, Mercari, Fox, and Home Depot, rely on the Blameless platform to embrace a culture of continuous improvement, do more with less, and protect their customers.

Blameless is backed by Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Decibel, and Third Point Ventures. For more information, please visit www.blameless.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter .

