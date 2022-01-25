Incorta Announces Zero Gravity 2022, First Cloud Data Pipeline Event; Google Cloud CEO to Keynote

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the Direct Data Platform™, today announced Zero Gravity 2022 , the industry's first modern cloud data pipeline event, scheduled for May 26, 2022. The full-day, fully virtual event will bring data architects, data engineers, data analysts, and data scientists together to go in-depth on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices for building and managing modern data pipelines on cloud infrastructure. Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, will be the keynote speaker. The company also announced today that the call for speakers is now open through February 25, 2022.



"The companies that gain the most edge from migrating to cloud are the ones that succeed in leveraging the powerful new, cloud-native features and capabilities that come along with it," said Osama Elkady, Incorta CTO and co-founder. "Making it all work requires data architects and engineers to reimagine and redesign their data pipelines for a cloud-first future."

"One of the key questions facing businesses today is how to unify their data across multiple clouds and silos so they can understand and use data effectively," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "This is essential for companies looking to drive innovation and disrupt their industries."

"Cloud provides unbelievable flexibility, composability, and elasticity. However, it also makes it easy for cut-and-paste workflows and pipeline complexity to skyrocket, dramatically increasing cost while sacrificing maintainability," said Jacques Nadeau, Incorta board advisor and co-creator of Apache Arrow and Dremio. "One must be strategic about how to migrate legacy pipelines to the cloud to achieve leverage, as opposed to just creating more headaches."

Marking the industry's first conference dedicated to cloud data pipelines, the live virtual event will include keynotes by industry visionaries, breakout sessions led by technical experts, and networking opportunities for all attendees.

Call for Speakers for Zero Gravity

Incorta's Call for Speakers Review Committee is now accepting submissions from practitioners in the data architecture and engineering community who can share their experience and expertise on the following cloud data pipeline topics:

Cloud architecture

Cloud migration best practices

Data integrity and durability

Optimizing performance

Managing costs

Leveraging native services

Emerging technologies

Open source technologies

New analytic approaches

Security and governance

Registration

For more information on Zero Gravity or to register, please visit www.incorta.com/zerogravity .

