arketa Strengthens Management Team With Industry-Leading Sales Executive

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- arketa (formerly known as Sutra Fitness), the leading technology platform built for the fitness industry, announced today that Gregg Alexander has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Global Sales.



arketa's platform, with custom branded apps and websites for fitness and wellness instructors, empowers individual instructors and studio owners to host live classes, sell on-demand video and workout content, and scale their businesses. In his role, Alexander will utilize his 10+ years of experience in Fitness Tech to grow the company's sales pipeline and revenue, expand the sales organization, and work with fitness brands and instructors to position the business for long-term growth.

Building startup cultures has always been at the center of Alexander's leadership. He co-founded Fitness Mobile Apps, which he sold to MINDBODY in 2015 . Most recently, Alexander served as Head of Enterprise Sales for ClassPass, which MINDBODY purchased in 2021.

"We are thrilled that Gregg is joining our growing team," said Rachel Lea Fishman, CEO of arketa. "As an experienced and successful sales executive with a deep understanding of the fitness industry, Gregg brings existing relationships and a proven track record of growing revenues. In addition, his passion for people, teamwork, and technology makes him uniquely qualified to drive our business to new heights and position our company for success in a post-COVID world."

"Seeing how covid has impacted fitness and wellness brands, I was blown away by arketa's unique platform combining hybrid product offerings supporting fitness professionals as well as brands," said Alexander. "I look forward to growing the core business, creating new partnerships, and continuing to attract top-tier talent to arketa's team."

About arketa.co

arketa is the leading technology platform empowering fitness and wellness providers to scale their businesses. Hybrid-focused features help them stand out in the ever-evolving wellness world. Fitness instructors created the platform for other instructors and wellness entrepreneurs to address the issue of bolting multiple solutions together to manage their businesses. arketa's feature-rich, all-in-one platform powers: hosting live classes, selling on-demand video and workout content, managing 1:1 classes, processing payments, and more. For more information, visit www.arketa.co .