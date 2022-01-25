Wendover Housing Partners Now Accepting Applications for Residents at Monroe Landings in Sanford, FL

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Housing Partners , one of the Southeast's premier multi-family housing developers, today announces it is now accepting applications for residents at Monroe Landings, a multi-family affordable community in Sanford, Florida. The community serves as a catalyst for the revitalization of Sanford's historic Goldsboro neighborhood, and is the first large-scale development in the neighborhood in more than 20 years.



Located at 375 Oleander Avenue, Monroe Landings is built on the site of a former affordable housing community that was torn down in 2013 after being deemed uninhabitable by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). After the former community was torn down, hundreds of residents were displaced with nowhere to go. Wendover Housing Partners has made it a priority to reach out to those residents, offering them the first of the available units in Monroe Landings and giving them a place to call home once again.

"We have hundreds of residents who were without a home after a former community was deemed inhabitable," said Jonathan L. Wolf, founder and CEO of Wendover Housing Partners. "These people – and the many more in the Sanford area – deserve not only a place to call home, but a place to thrive in their everyday lives. Monroe Landings offers the community just that with its premier amenities and thoughtful planning."

Created in partnership with the Orlando Housing Authority and the Sanford Housing Authority, the 60-unit development will consist of one, two and three-bedroom units and feature high-end amenities, including a clubhouse with a gathering area and fireplace, computer center, pool, tot lot, gazebo with picnic tables and outdoor grills and a community gardening area.



Financing to develop Monroe Landings includes $11.5 million in tax credit equity, $1.26 million from the Sanford Housing Authority and a $2.8 million permanent loan through Neighborhood Lending Partners.

Slocum Platts Architects is designing the community and Roger B. Kennedy Construction is the general contractor. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2022.

